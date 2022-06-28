Local high school productions win Jerry Awards

Local high school productions are among the winners from the 2021-2022 Jerry Awards in Madison.

The annual awards recognize Wisconsin’s top high school productions and are designed to “encourage, recognize and honor excellence in high school musical theater.”

Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 88 Wisconsin high schools for the awards, named for philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi.

Local students and shows that were honored are:

Outstanding Musical: Harborside Academy’s production of the musical “Bright Star”

Award winners from the production team:

Kristen Singer: Direction, musical direction, scenic design and costume design

Andrew Waters: Choreography

Jessica Baker: Lighting design

This is the first year Harborside has participated in the Jerry Awards.

“Bright Star” — on stage in April — tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.

The show’s bluegrass/country music score was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and based on the pair’s 2013 album “Love Has Come for You.”

Director Singer said performing this musical gave the students “a new experience, not only with the storytelling, but also with the bluegrass music. We have a live ‘pit’ led by Alejandro Alumbreros, and they are exceptional. To hear instruments like the mandolin and the banjo underscoring the singers is such a special and unique experience in the theater.”

Outstanding Musical: Bradford High School’s production of the musical “The Bridges of Madison County”

Award winners from the production team:

Holly Stanfield: Direction

Andrew Waters: Choreography

Jodi Williams: Scenic design and lighting design

Christi Geidner: Costume design

Eric Mielke: Sound design

The Broadway musical — based on the novel and the film — was performed in January and February at Bradford.

The show centers on Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy. She looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When a National Geographic photographer pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, everything changes.

Outstanding Musical: Bradford High School’s production of the musical revue “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Award winners from the production team:

Holly Stanfield: Direction

Danny Dwaine Wells II: Choreography

Jodi Williams: Scenic design and lighting design

Christi Geidner: Costume design

The Broadway musical — a tribute to the music of Fats Waller — was performed March 31 through April 3 at Bradford.

The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, “a time when Manhattan nightclubs such as the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom were the playgrounds of high society and Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing.” The performers on stage present “an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs” from the era.

Student award winners

Student performers in productions who won individual awards are:

Outstanding leading performer:

Samuel Arnold: “Bridges of Madison County” and “Bright Star”

Myles Lord: “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Carly Mikula: “Bright Star”

Jonathan Rasmussen: “Bright Star”

Jerrick Smith: “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Outstanding supporting performer:

Devon Henningfeld: “Bright Star”

Samantha Keckeisen: “Bridges of Madison County”

Jerrick Smith: “Bridges of Madison County”

Davan Smith: “Bright Star”

Noah Stone: “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Outstanding dance performer:

Devon Henningfeld: “Bright Star”

Spirit Award winners:

Eli Douglas: “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Ben Johnson: “Bright Star”

Juan Navarro: “Bridges of Madison County”

Wilmot show

In addition to the KUSD show winners, the Wilmot High School production of “The Addams Family” was honored at the Jerry Awards.

The school’s spring musical was on stage in April at the school. The Broadway show was inspired by the 1960s sitcom about a ghoulish family.

The TV show — which lives on endlessly in reruns — was itself based on the Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons.

The Addams Family characters have proved so popular, they’ve also been on the big screen, in live action and animated form.

Jaime Ivan — the school’s choral music and theater director — chose this show “because I personally think it is super funny, and I knew the kids would absolutely love it.”

“Addams Family” honors are:

Owen Rosengarden: Outstanding leading performer

Ethan Ivan: Outstanding supporting performer

Maxwell Zimmerman: Spirit Award

Surprise honor

At the Jerry Awards show on June 12 in Madison, Bradford High School theater teacher Holly Stanfield was not only a winner for her direction of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” she was also inducted into the Jerry Awards Hall of Fame.

“It was a surprise,” Stanfield said of the honor. “It really was a total surprise and a lovely moment, especially because this was the first in-person awards show we could attend since before COVID.”

Former students — including Bradford graduate Ben Woods, who is heading into his final year at Southern Methodist University in Dallas studying theater — were on hand to honor Stanfield.

Awards are nothing new for the veteran theater teacher, who is an Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame member and has twice been a finalist for the Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award. In 2021, she also shared the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award.

But whenever she’s honored for building a theater program with a national reputation for excellence, the first thing she does is mention the hard work of her colleagues and students.

“It’s an award for the whole department,” she said. “That’s the beauty of musical theater: We have to do this together or it doesn’t happen.”

Stanfield just returned from the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University, where the Bradford production of “Groundhog Day: The Musical” was a Main Stage selection, and is no doubt already planning for the next school year of theater productions.

