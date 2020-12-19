Local holiday displays set lights to music

When Randy Batassa puts up Christmas lights, he goes all out.

The display outside his house at 24712 118th St. in Trevor features 30,000 lights.

That's a lot of lights, but these lights are also synchronized to music for a one-hour show that runs 5 to 10 nightly through New Year's Day.

The 19 songs are what he calls "modern Christmas favorites," with a lot of Trans Siberian Orchestra tunes, along with a techno version of "Amazing Grace" and something called "Christmas Cannon Rock." He even tosses in a traditional rendition of "Carol of the Bells," along with a Bruce Springsteen tune.

The shows are perfectly suited to our socially distancing times, too. Visitors tune their radios to 106.9 FM and listen from the safety (and warmth) of their vehicles.

It all started in the spirit of seasonal competition.

"We began in 2012 with a fairly small Christmas light show, which was set up to compete with a neighbor's Christmas display," Batassa said. "Through the years we expanded to our current show, which is only limited by the time it takes us to set it up."

Starting in 2014, the Batassa family also started collecting food and money for the Sharing Center in Trevor.