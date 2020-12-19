Local holiday displays set lights to music

When Randy Batassa puts up Christmas lights, he goes all out.
The display outside his house at 24712 118th St. in Trevor features 30,000 lights.
That's a lot of lights, but these lights are also synchronized to music for a one-hour show that runs 5 to 10 nightly through New Year's Day.
The 19 songs are what he calls "modern Christmas favorites," with a lot of Trans Siberian Orchestra tunes, along with a techno version of "Amazing Grace" and something called "Christmas Cannon Rock." He even tosses in a traditional rendition of "Carol of the Bells," along with a Bruce Springsteen tune.
The shows are perfectly suited to our socially distancing times, too. Visitors tune their radios to 106.9 FM and listen from the safety (and warmth) of their vehicles.
It all started in the spirit of seasonal competition.
"We began in 2012 with a fairly small Christmas light show, which was set up to compete with a neighbor's Christmas display," Batassa said. "Through the years we expanded to our current show, which is only limited by the time it takes us to set it up."
Starting in 2014, the Batassa family also started collecting food and money for the Sharing Center in Trevor.
"In 2017, we collaborated more closely with Sharon Pomaville from the Sharing Center to bring more exposure to the show," he said. "Sharon and her team provided us some aid with using Facebook and also allowed us to use the Sharing Center logo in a front yard sign advertising the show."
Then the lights went dark for a few years when Batassa battled health issues.
"Still recovering health-wise this season," Batassa said, "my family and friends talked me into setting up the light show once again. I acted mostly as a director since I am still unable to physically set the show up myself, while everyone else did the physical work."
Batassa's overall goal is to offer some holiday cheer in what has been a dark year for many people. And, getting more specific, he hopes to donate 500 pounds of non-perishable foods and $500 in monetary donations to the Sharing Center. With 12 more days in 2020, they're getting close.
"Currently," he said as of Thursday night, "we are at about 400 pounds and $400 donated."
More shows
Once you've visited Batassa's show and made your Sharing Center donation, here are other lights-and-music houses to visit:
- The wild-and-crazy Territo family light show is at 7410 155th Court in the Strawberry Creek subdivision. Stephen Territo said the annual display "is my passion and my way to make people’s holidays a little bit brighter."
- The Belke Family Lights at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie. www.facebook.com/belkefamilylights/
- On Christmas Lane, the Heuser family’s Christmas light show is at 5827 68th St. Enjoy the music from your car on 89.3 FM. This is the seventh year for their DIY light show, which they emphasize, “we made from scratch.”
- James and Carri Kiehl at 6834 106th Ave. boast some 30,000 lights animated to 35 songs. This is the 13th year for their light/music show. The lights show is broadcast from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. To hear the music, tune your car radio to 101.3 FM.
- Randy Barnes has his lights coordinated to 107.1 FM at 3517 16th Ave. Barnes has been doing this lights-and-music display for several years and enjoys putting it together for everyone to enjoy.
