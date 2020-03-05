Local horse trainer to take part in Extreme Mustang Makeover contest

Local horse trainer Melissa Capra, 22, of Trevor, has been selected to compete in the 12th annual Extreme Mustang Makeover, which challenges trainers to tame a horse from “wild to mild” in 100 days.
Capra, a 2016 graduate of Central High School, has been riding horses since age 4 and training horses since 2016. But this will be the first American Mustang she has ever worked with.
“Competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover is something I’ve dreamt about since I heard about it 12 years ago,” Capra said of the annual event, held by the Mustang Heritage Foundation to showcase the trainability and versatility of wild horses.
Capra, a former member of Brighton Bombers 4-H Club and an alumna of the Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project, started training horses while in college.
What started as a fun hobby has grown into a career. She opened her own equine training business, MC Performance Horses, in 2018.
“It has taken lots of time, hard work and dedication to get to this point,” Capra said.
Wild horses
The mustangs competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover challenge are virtually untouched prior to pickup. They are horses that once roamed free on public lands protected by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program periodically thins the herd from the range to ensure herd health and protect rangeland resources. Thousands of the removed animals are then made available each year to the public for adoption or purchase.
Capra will pick up the mustang she has been randomly assigned in Springfield, Ohio, on March 14. She will showcase its progress in Lexington, Ky., June 25-27.
Capra said she plans to take a more reserved or “natural” approach to training. She said 100 days is not a lot of time and is what makes this more of a challenge.
“I don’t force things on them,” Capra said. “I want it to be a positive experience every time I am with the animal.”
Capra said, first and foremost, she feels a responsibility to get the mustang ready for possible adoption.
Mustangs competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover are available for purchase through an auction event at the culmination of the contest. More than 13,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007, according to Lizzy Foster, director of programs and events for the foundation.
First months critical
What she does with the horse in the first few months is critical to its future well-being, Capra said.
“It is my job to make sure that foundation is solid and will not crumble when met with a new challenge,” Capra said.
She said her ultimate goal is to be able to ride the mustang without using a bridle or bit.
The trainers and mustangs will compete in a series of classes that will showcase their new skills, Foster said. The horses will compete in a handling and conditioning class, a pattern class and a combined trail class.
The Top 10 competitors will then compete in the finale, which showcases each mustangs unique qualities through a choreographed, freestyle performance.
Capra is allowed to seek sponsorships to help cover the cost of boarding, care and feed for the mustang while she is training it. For example, she estimates it will cost approximately $120 for the services of a ferrier and between $300 and $500 per month for boarding, feed and bedding.
Sponsors will be recognized as Capra chronicles the mustang’s progress through social media. For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact Capra at 262-960-3455.