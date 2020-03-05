Local horse trainer to take part in Extreme Mustang Makeover contest

The BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program periodically thins the herd from the range to ensure herd health and protect rangeland resources. Thousands of the removed animals are then made available each year to the public for adoption or purchase.

Capra will pick up the mustang she has been randomly assigned in Springfield, Ohio, on March 14. She will showcase its progress in Lexington, Ky., June 25-27.

Capra said she plans to take a more reserved or “natural” approach to training. She said 100 days is not a lot of time and is what makes this more of a challenge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“I don’t force things on them,” Capra said. “I want it to be a positive experience every time I am with the animal.”

Capra said, first and foremost, she feels a responsibility to get the mustang ready for possible adoption.

Mustangs competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover are available for purchase through an auction event at the culmination of the contest. More than 13,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007, according to Lizzy Foster, director of programs and events for the foundation.

First months critical