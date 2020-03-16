Local hospitals institute 'no visitor' restrictions

In efforts to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, area hospitals have instituted new visitor policies, effective immediately.
On Monday Advocate Aurora instituted a “no visitor” policy with specific criteria for exceptions.
The Visitor Policy online post stated “To best protect our patients and team members, Advocate Aurora Health has adopted a no visitor policy (with few exceptions) in effect March 16.
According to the health provider’s Facebook posting, “exclusion criteria” includes:
Pediatric caregivers (2)
Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)
Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)
End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)
Emergency Department companion (1)
Outpatient area companion (1)
In-person discharge instructions (1)
Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1)
The situation is very much the same at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where no visitors will be allowed until further notice.
According to its press information, “exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”