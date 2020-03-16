You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local hospitals institute 'no visitor' restrictions
View Comments
top story

Local hospitals institute 'no visitor' restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital stop sign

Image attached to Froedtert South’s Monday announcement that no visitors are to be admitted to the hospital until further notice.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

In efforts to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, area hospitals have instituted new visitor policies, effective immediately.

On Monday Advocate Aurora instituted a “no visitor” policy with specific criteria for exceptions.

The Visitor Policy online post stated “To best protect our patients and team members, Advocate Aurora Health has adopted a no visitor policy (with few exceptions) in effect March 16.

According to the health provider’s Facebook posting, “exclusion criteria” includes:

Pediatric caregivers (2)

Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)

Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)

End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)

Emergency Department companion (1)

Outpatient area companion (1)

In-person discharge instructions (1)

Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1)

The situation is very much the same at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital and Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital where no visitors will be allowed until further notice.

According to its press information, “exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics