Local hospitals institute 'no visitor' restrictions

In efforts to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus, area hospitals have instituted new visitor policies, effective immediately.

On Monday Advocate Aurora instituted a “no visitor” policy with specific criteria for exceptions.

The Visitor Policy online post stated “To best protect our patients and team members, Advocate Aurora Health has adopted a no visitor policy (with few exceptions) in effect March 16.

According to the health provider’s Facebook posting, “exclusion criteria” includes:

Pediatric caregivers (2)

Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)

Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)

End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)

Emergency Department companion (1)

Outpatient area companion (1)

In-person discharge instructions (1)

Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1)