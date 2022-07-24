Local interfaith coalition seeks members for "rapid response" team effort to combat antisemitism

A local interfaith coalition is seeking members for a “rapid response” team that is being established to take action against antisemitic activity in Kenosha.

Congregations United to Serve Humanity is forming the team in an effort to remove antisemitic leaflets whenever they are discovered in the community.

Volunteers interested in joining the CUSH Rapid Response Team should sign up by Aug. 1.

When leaflets are dropped, the team will go to the location where they are discovered and remove them. Captains are needed to be on call one day each week. Team volunteers will be notified by a captain when rapid response mobilization is needed, according to Lori Hawkins, CUSH’s community organizer.

Since December, several Kenosha neighborhoods, on at least 10 separate occasions, have been subjected to antisemitic leafleting.

CUSH’s organizing team has consulted with the Kenosha Police Department in the effort “and we are following the recommendations they have shared,” she said in statement.

CUSH will offer a training session for Rapid Response Team captains at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 3 and a brief training for team members via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Those who sign up to participate on the team will receive an e-mail with additional details. Anyone with questions should contact Hawkins at lhawkins@cushkenosha.com

The formation of the team was initially announced this month, at the July 15 Courageous Conversation that focused on the connections between racism and antisemitism, while bringing together the community to combat hate, especially, against Jewish people. The event held at the Kenosha Civil War Museum drew more than 80 people who attended presentations and a panel discussion, which included local and regional experts, who spoke on the escalation of antisemitism, locally, nationally and worldwide.

"We are looking for individuals who would like to step up to speak out," said the Rev. Kevin Beebe, pastor of Spirit Alive Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

In addition, CUSH’s Rapid Response Team will be distributing signs to neighbors in targeted areas to display in their windows as a sign of solidarity with their Jewish neighbors throughout Kenosha.

“The back of the sign gives instructions about what to do if you experience leafleting in your neighborhood. You are welcome to download and print this sign to display in your own home or business window too,” she said. “We, at CUSH, are grateful for this community that stands against racism in all its forms along with us.”

Here are links to the window sign to download: (front and back).