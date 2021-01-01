Local jobless rate shrinks; companies seeking workers to fill variety of positions

As the new year gets underway, the local unemployment rate is gradually shrinking as more employers are still looking for people to fill some key jobs.
Several Kenosha County employers are seeking to fill management and technician jobs in the retail manufacturing, automotive service and healthcare industries.
Unemployment in November, still above the rate before the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns, reflected a statewide decline in the number of jobless claim that began several months ago that is expected to continue.
Job demand in Kenosha and Racine counties spurred the unemployment rate decline in southeastern Wisconsin.
In Kenosha County, the unemployment rate was 5.1%, lower than the 6.1% reported for October, according to statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. A year ago, the November rate was 3.7%.
In the City of Kenosha, the rate was 5.7%, down considerably from 7.1% reported a month earlier, but however, still higher than 4.1% reported for November 2019.
The rate dropped from 6.4% in October to 5.2% in Racine County last month. A year ago, it was 3.8%. In the City of Racine, the rate declined from 8.5% in October to 6.6% last month. It was 4.8% in November 2019.
The DWD said the largest declines in the state occurred in Racine and in Milwaukee.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped to 5% in November from 6% in October even as coronavirus cases were beginning to spike, according to the DWD. The Wisconsin rate is below the 6.7% national unemployment rate for November.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics stated unemployment nationally is close to double the 3.5% rate in February before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
Employers need workers locally
Employers in Kenosha and Racine counties need experienced people for jobs in auto repair and service, in healthcare offices and retail companies.
For example, The North Face in Pleasant Prairie is looking to hire an assistant store manager.
Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie is looking for an office specialist, a certified nursing assistant, phlebotomy technician, biomedical technician coordinator, registration secretary, environmental services coordinator and a unit secretary.
The Lynch family of auto dealerships, Take 5 Oil Change and Stonebriar Auto Services all are looking for lube technicians.
CarMax, A&B Automotive, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Midas Auto Service are looking for automotive technicians.
