Local jobless rate shrinks; companies seeking workers to fill variety of positions

As the new year gets underway, the local unemployment rate is gradually shrinking as more employers are still looking for people to fill some key jobs.

Several Kenosha County employers are seeking to fill management and technician jobs in the retail manufacturing, automotive service and healthcare industries.

Unemployment in November, still above the rate before the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns, reflected a statewide decline in the number of jobless claim that began several months ago that is expected to continue.

Job demand in Kenosha and Racine counties spurred the unemployment rate decline in southeastern Wisconsin.

In Kenosha County, the unemployment rate was 5.1%, lower than the 6.1% reported for October, according to statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. A year ago, the November rate was 3.7%.

In the City of Kenosha, the rate was 5.7%, down considerably from 7.1% reported a month earlier, but however, still higher than 4.1% reported for November 2019.

The rate dropped from 6.4% in October to 5.2% in Racine County last month. A year ago, it was 3.8%. In the City of Racine, the rate declined from 8.5% in October to 6.6% last month. It was 4.8% in November 2019.

