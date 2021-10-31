Local law enforcement ready to provide security as Rittenhouse trial begins; Guard won't be in city Monday

Police officers in riot gear move out from the Kenosha County Courthouse toward protesters gathered at Civic Center Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 25, 2020. A curfew was among the tools used to clear the parks.

Local law enforcement is ready as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial gets underway at Kenosha County Courthouse on Monday.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said his department will be supporting the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with security in making sure the trial can be conducted “in the same way that any other homicide trial would be although “we are aware that there are differing opinions and values surrounding this trial.”

While Nosalik said the departments are working together to address the public interest in the case. He said “we are not expecting, nor are we aware of any plans for, any large scale demonstration or protest.”

Kenosha police spokesman Sgt. Leo Viola said local law enforcement is ready to deal with “any kind of contingencies that might arise” during or after the trial, and that there are no plans to bring in the National Guard.

“They’re aware that the trial is happening and there’s a potential they could be called, but they aren’t going to be in town or set up in any way for the trial,” he said.