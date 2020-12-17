Local law enforcement steps up patrols for "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign

Local law enforcement will be stepping up traffic patrols starting this week as part of a statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Police departments and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be working extra patrols between Friday and Jan. 1 watching for impaired drivers.
Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the department receives a grant to help fund the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program, the money going toward putting extra deputies on the road during the campaign.
Wright said those deputies are focused on looking for impaired drivers during their shifts. “These guys are put out specifically for this interdiction,” Wright said. “That’s all their looking for. They are doing traffic stops and making sure people aren’t under the influence.”
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, every three hours in Wisconsin someone is injured or killed in a drunk-driving crash. In 2019, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes resulting in 2,918 people being injured and 140 killed. About a quarter of traffic deaths were alcohol related.
Data tracks increases
During the pandemic, according to the WisDOT, Wisconsin and other states are seeing a higher percentage of crash victims with alcohol, marijuana or opioids in their systems. “Drivers, in particular, showed significantly higher overall drug prevalence during the public health emergency with almost 65 percent testing positive for at least one active drug compared to approximately 51 percent before the public health emergency,” according to WisDOT.
So far in 2020, impaired drivers are suspected in 166 fatal crashes compared with 135 at this time last year.
According to a report released by the Wisconsin Policy Forum in December, alcohol-related crash fatalities have risen significantly even as there were fewer drivers on the road because of the pandemic. While reliable full-year data wasn’t available, according to the report, preliminary data showed that total vehicle miles were down in the state by about 25 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.
