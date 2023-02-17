In his 2023-25 biennium budget address, Gov. Tony Evers unveiled his a plan to "support families, strengthen the workforce and maintain the economy's momentum."

Highlights of the proposed budget include an increase of $2.6 billion for public K-12 education funding, a 10% tax cut for the Middle Class, a paid family and medical leave and investment to expand access to affordable child care and housing, in addition as job training for workers.

Area legislators had mixed reactions to the governor's financial plans, falling along party lines. All, however. cited the need for cooperation between parties on budget-related issues

"Like with his State of the State address, the Governor talked a lot about cooperation — both sides of the aisle working together for the good of our state and its hard working families," said Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers. "There were a number of areas where I think we can find common ground, particularly shared revenue. Local governments in red districts need those funds just as badly as local governments in blue districts, as we’ve seen with the referendums to support public safety."

Wirch said he hoped to see the two parties come together to support working individuals in the state, in addition to supporting schools throughout the state.

"I’m hoping to see some bipartisan support for Governor Evers’s tax cut for working men, women and families, as well," Wirch added. "Wisconsin families are still struggling with inflationary prices and can really use that money.

"Neighborhood schools in urban, suburban and rural districts are still grappling with fallout from the pandemic, and special ed reimbursement has lagged for years, so I hope my Republican colleagues will be willing to come to the table there, too."

65th Assembly District Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said he stands behind Evers' proposed plan.

"I commend Gov. Evers for his commitment to building a better Wisconsin, and I stand behind his plan to maintain the economy’s momentum, bolster the state’s workforce, build safe, reliable infrastructure, and invest in our kids, schools, and communities," Ohnstad said. "I am proud to support Governor Evers’ proposal for a 10% middle-class tax cut, which will provide relief to working families and help spur economic growth. Wisconsin's middle-class families are the backbone of our state, and they deserve a break. This tax cut will provide a welcome boost to their pocketbooks and help ensure Wisconsin remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Wisconsin AFL-CIO said Evers' proposal was "thoughtfully and boldly designed to support working Wisconsinites and our families in order to bolster a robust middle-class economy."

"The Governor’s proposed Budget reflects his genuine understanding of what we and our local communities need," said Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale. "

Other legislators expressed dissent, stating the budget is a non-starter.

"Today’s speech was just that – a speech. And his budget proposal is just that - a proposal," said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. "If Gov. Evers truly wants to work together, I’m all ears, but even Gov. Evers knows that many of his so called 'wonderful' ideas are complete non-starters. Seriously, who ... thinks that raising taxes by at least $1 billion when you have a $7 billion surplus is a good idea?"

Others say Evers has "no intention of working with the legislature."

“We were looking forward to working with the governor to move our state forward. However, it is clear he has no intention of working with the legislature given the massive over-spending on his liberal wish list, combined with the tone he has taken in his recent speeches," said Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva. "Only this governor could start with a surplus of several billion, unnecessarily raise taxes by over $1 billion, and still overspend into an unsustainable position. In fact, this makes three budgets in a row that Governor Evers has proposed a billion dollar tax hike on Wisconsin families and small businesses."

August credits the surplus to "fiscally responsible budgets passed by the Republican legislature in recent years."

"Evers’ proposal is so far apart from Wisconsinites’ values and priorities that the legislature has no choice but to start from scratch," August said. "We look forward to crafting our own budget that invests in programs we value, while protecting taxpayers and lowering the tax burden.”