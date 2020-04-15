Local lawmakers support COVID-19 Response Bill passed by Assembly

Kenosha County area lawmakers were strongly supportive of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Response Bill passed by the Assembly on Wednesday.
“Over the last month, I have talked to so many Kenosha County folks from many different backgrounds about what they are experiencing — where they need help and what worries and concerns are most on their minds,” said State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes. “The bipartisan legislation we passed Tuesday is the result of many hours of working together to take advantage of federal funding, and offers Wisconsinites a hand-up during this very difficult time.”
“It was critical for the legislature to convene to act on this legislation and I was proud to vote with members of both sides of the aisle in support of this proposal,” said. Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha. “Passage of the bill better positions our state agencies to respond to the needs of our citizens and ensures the state receives essential federal resources.
“While the legislation was not perfect and there is still more to be done, delay on these initial measures could have jeopardized the funds our state must receive to fight this virus. I believe (it) was a crucial first step and I remain committed to continuing to work on legislation that can address both the public health and economic ramifications of this global pandemic,” he said.
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, agreed more work needs to eventually be done, but he strongly supported the legislations passed by the Assembly Tuesday.
“I was proud to join in the State Assembly’s first ever virtual session in order to address the serious problems facing our state due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” McGuire said. “This pandemic has tragically taken many lives in our state, and all of us have had our day-to-day routines altered to limit the spread of the virus.
“This was not a perfect piece of legislation by any means. There are provisions in the bill that I have previously opposed. However, compromise was essential to pass this bill, and it is critical that we act now to get Wisconsinites the help that they need,” he said. “This package was an important first step, but it is clear that we have more much work to do in the future as we continue to navigate this crisis.
“I look forward to continuing to discuss with my constituents and my colleagues additional ways we can come together to help our healthcare system, our workers, and our small businesses during this pandemic and in the months and years ahead,” McGuire added.
The COVID-19 Response Bill eliminates the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits. This change will be applied retroactively to claims made after March 12 and runs through February 7, 2021.
The bill also allows the state to capture more Medicaid dollars from the federal government to assist as more individuals may need to access coverage after job loss during the pandemic and safer-at-home order.
Also included in the legislation are provisions that:
Ensures no co-pays for COVID-19 testing and prohibits discrimination in health insurance coverage abased on COVID-19
Allows pharmacists to extend prescriptions
Eases licensing requirements for health care professionals and emergency medical responders
Expands SeniorCare to include coverage of vaccinations
Provides necessary flexibilities to school districts to complete the school year online
Requires the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to develop a plan to assist the state’s main industries (tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, construction and retail)
Sets aside $75 million to address future, unexpected needs that federal dollars don’t cover
