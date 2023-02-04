Community leaders will be touring Kenosha County sites on Monday as part of discussion about flood mitigation efforts and the benefits of insurance coverage alongside the Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance.

Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will visit Monday to learn about the flood mitigation work of two of Wisconsin's highest-rated communities that participate in the community rating system, Kenosha County and the Village of Elm Grove.

CRS is an initiative by the National Flood Insurance Program meant to encourage community investments in flood mitigation by giving discounts to NFIP policyholders in the participating community.

Houdek's visit will begin at the Kenosha County Center Planning and Development Office, 19600 75th St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Houdek and other attendees, including Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, will travel along the riverfront in the Fox River flood plain to visit three sites that highlight flooding mitigation approaches and challenges.

Houdek will later visit Elm Grove, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Only 174 communities nationwide have earned a CRS rating of 5, giving those residents with property in special flood hazard areas a 25% discount to their flood insurance premiums. Kenosha County and the Village of Elm Grove have each earned the distinction.

During Houdek's visit community stakeholders, insurance industry representatives, elected officials and the commissioner will learn about the efforts of these top-rated communities and raise awareness of the important of proper flood insurance coverage.

Gov. Tony Evers named Flood Insurance Awareness Week Sunday through Saturday, Feb. 5-11.

Flood Insurance Awareness Week is designed to encourage homeowners, renters and business owners to consider the benefits of insurance coverage as climate change increases flood risks.

