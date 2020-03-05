Local legislators urge U.S. Senate to approve funds for lakeshore protection

A bipartisan group of state legislators is pushing the U.S. Senate to move forward with funding to aid lakeshore communities battered by Lake Michigan.

Thirty-one legislators, including all from Kenosha and Racine counties, have signed onto the letter sent to Wisconsin Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, requesting their support for the Living Shoreline Grant Program.

This program was introduced as an amendment to H.R. 729 by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Michigan, and awaits action in the U.S. Senate.

“Shoreline erosion is a serious issue that has already been declared an emergency here in Wisconsin, and addressing this problem is going to take the combined efforts of federal, state, and local leaders,” said state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha.

“I hope that our U.S. senators can lend their voices and advocate for the Living Shoreline Grant Program to provide our communities with the resources they need to protect their shorelines from further damage.”

The amendment provides $50 million in grants to state and local governments, tribes and nonprofit groups for projects aimed at protecting and restoring shorelines from erosion, coastal storms and high water.