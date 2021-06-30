Local legislators weigh in on Legislature's passage of the state budget

Local Democratic legislators cited missed opportunities in the $87.5 billion 2021-23 biennial budget, the Legislature passed this week.
But Republicans largely praised the bill their party authored, although state Rep. Samantha Kerkman joined her local Democratic colleagues in lamenting the cutting of funds for the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project.
The Assembly on Tuesday voted 64-34, with four Democratic members joining all Republicans, in favor of the bill. The Senate passed the measure 20-12 Wednesday and sent it on to Evers.
“While I am disappointed the Kenosha STEM Innovation Center didn’t make it in the budget, I will continue to advocate at the state level for it and other regional economic development,” Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, said in a release. “No budget is perfect, but I am hopeful that Governor Evers signs this bipartisan budget once it reaches his desk.”
Kerkman, who represents the 61st Assembly District, said that she was proud of many of the proposals in the legislative budget.
“We enhanced the federal money schools received by increasing funding for mental health and special education. We invested in infrastructure — including broadband, because there are pockets of no and low-service across the state, including Kenosha County,” Kerkman said. “We increased funding for healthcare, veterans services, and the TAD program and responsibly allocated additional revenue to the rainy day fund in addition to lowering the tax burden – saving the typical Wisconsin family $1,200 in income and property taxes.”
But state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, decried “missed opportunities.”
“While we have had some accomplishments in the past several months, it is disappointing that the budget before us leaves so much undone,” said Ohnstad, who noted that perhaps the biggest disappointment was the failure to get more money in the classrooms for schools in Kenosha and across the state.
Ohnstad, who represents the 65th Assembly District, also decried the cutting of Evers’ request for $10 million to help the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood proposed by Evers and Mayor John Antaramian. The project is intended to reinvigorate the 108 acers of the former Chrysler plant between 60th and 52nd streets. It is proposed to create an innovation center and neighborhood that would connect industry, educators, and workers with incubator workspace in the heart of the city.
Among other missed opportunities, according to Ohnstad:
“We could have increased the minimum wage for the first time in over a decade, provided the frontline staff who got us through the pandemic with worker protections, and fixed the problems with the (state) unemployment program,” Ohnstad said. “We could have accepted over a billion dollars in federal healthcare funds and insured 90,000 more Wisconsinites. We could have joined so many other states in legalizing marijuana and appropriately recognize and addressed climate change and the PFAS water contamination issue.”
State Rep Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, who represents the 64th Assembly District, also was critical of the funding levels the budget has for education and the cutting of the Innovation Neighborhood funds.
“At a time when we could be investing in the future of our children through education, Republicans did quite literally the federally-mandated bare minimum, stripping approximately $30 million dollars away from Kenosha’s schools alone,” McGuire contended. “And after a year of dealing with unrest and shutdowns due to COVID-19, the $200 million grant program that so many businesses in our community were hoping for was unceremoniously axed by Republicans.”
State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, who represents Wheatland, said the legislative budget not only includes a $3.4 billion tax cut, focused on the middle class.
“Wisconsin is facing a large budget surplus, which means the government has collected too much of your hard-earned money,” said August. “We made it a priority to return the surplus back to the taxpayers before the special interests in Madison can use it to grow government.”
August said the budget passed by Assembly Republicans is the “polar opposite” of the original budget bill proposed by Evers. August said the budget proposed by Evers included a massive spending increase of nearly 10%, or $8.1 billion, while growing the government bureaucracy by over 300 full-time positions. Evers’ proposal also included $1 billion in tax increases as well as spending the state into a deficit despite starting with a large surplus.
“Only Tony Evers and his liberal Democrat allies in the legislature could burn through a healthy state budget surplus and turn it into a massive tax increase and deficit,” said August. “This year’s budget process has confirmed how out of touch Democrats in the Capitol really are as their appetite for growing government on the backs of hard working taxpayers has no bounds.”
Kenosha County’s representatives in the state Senate, Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, were voting on the Senate floor Wednesday and unavailable for comment.
Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund and reporters Dan Truttschel and Joe States, along with the Associated Press and Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.