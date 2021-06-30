Local legislators weigh in on Legislature's passage of the state budget

But state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, decried “missed opportunities.”

“While we have had some accomplishments in the past several months, it is disappointing that the budget before us leaves so much undone,” said Ohnstad, who noted that perhaps the biggest disappointment was the failure to get more money in the classrooms for schools in Kenosha and across the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ohnstad, who represents the 65th Assembly District, also decried the cutting of Evers’ request for $10 million to help the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood proposed by Evers and Mayor John Antaramian. The project is intended to reinvigorate the 108 acers of the former Chrysler plant between 60th and 52nd streets. It is proposed to create an innovation center and neighborhood that would connect industry, educators, and workers with incubator workspace in the heart of the city.

Among other missed opportunities, according to Ohnstad: