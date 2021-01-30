Local man's two year battle: Weight loss journey crosses finish line

But once we got that under control, things began to turn around, and they have continued to progress in that right direction. I’ve been told at two follow-up visits that the physical recovery is way ahead of schedule.

And in about another four to six weeks, I should be good to go to again unleash myself at the gym, which is one thing I’ve truly missed in all of this. I’ve been relegated to just using the treadmill to give me some kind of activity, but in the interest of fully healing, I have to follow those orders to the letter.

The only bitterness I continue to hold is the two rejections I received from insurance to cover the cost of this procedure. It’s seen as cosmetic and unnecessary, but until you’ve been in my shoes, nobody can relate to that being the truth.

Try to tell someone who has gone as far as they can go in an epic weight loss struggle that they can’t go any further and to just be happy and see where that lands you. Without this procedure, there was no way to get one step further, and without it, I never would have been truly happy.

But thankfully I have so many caring people and caring strangers for that matter in my life. Two different Go Fund Me pages were set up, a fundraiser was held and a lot of money was donated to help defray the cost.