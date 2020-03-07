Local Master Gardeners win second place in international competition

Kenosha and Racine Master Gardeners have been named the second place winner in the International All-America Selections’ 2019 Landscape Design Challenge.

They developed and put on display their work at the Kenosha County Center’s All-America Select gardens at 19600 75th St. They also showed local gardeners how to reuse, recycle and “re-imagine” how household items can be creatively employed in their own landscapes and yards.

Each year, the county’s master garden program encourages visitors to learn about the All-America selections, including flowers, vegetables and fruit, several which are being trial-grown for future commercial marketing for the home grower.

The 2019 challenge used the theme of “Re-Use, Recycle, Re-Imagine” to inspire the contest creations. Each garden was free to interpret the theme in their chosen manner, resulting in some very fun, creative and interesting displays.

For the challenge, AAS provided the gardens with recent AAS winner seed and plants. The gardens also had the option to incorporate older AAS winners in their design to illustrate the “Re-Imagine” theme.