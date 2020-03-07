Local Master Gardeners win second place in international competition

Kenosha and Racine Master Gardeners have been named the second place winner in the International All-America Selections’ 2019 Landscape Design Challenge.
They developed and put on display their work at the Kenosha County Center’s All-America Select gardens at 19600 75th St. They also showed local gardeners how to reuse, recycle and “re-imagine” how household items can be creatively employed in their own landscapes and yards.
Each year, the county’s master garden program encourages visitors to learn about the All-America selections, including flowers, vegetables and fruit, several which are being trial-grown for future commercial marketing for the home grower.
The 2019 challenge used the theme of “Re-Use, Recycle, Re-Imagine” to inspire the contest creations. Each garden was free to interpret the theme in their chosen manner, resulting in some very fun, creative and interesting displays.
For the challenge, AAS provided the gardens with recent AAS winner seed and plants. The gardens also had the option to incorporate older AAS winners in their design to illustrate the “Re-Imagine” theme.
Gardens were divided into three categories based on the number of visitors per year. The Kenosha and Racine Master Gardeners’ entry won its award in Category I, featuring fewer than 10,000 visitors per year.
All-America Selections uses contest judges who are industry experts in the field of horticulture and landscaping.
The judges thought the way Kenosha County Center integrated this year’s theme into their garden was very imaginative and clever. Their write-up explained the emphasis on education while creating a lovely garden design.
With community and visitor outreach comprising 20% of the score, Kenosha scored high points for their use of social media and their own Master Gardener newsletter. Lastly, a scavenger hunt created visitor involvement and really got people to look at, through and into the garden beds.
The edible harvest from garden was also donated to the local Sharing Center food bank to feed the less fortunate.