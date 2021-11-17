Local museums get interactive with new spaces

KENOSHA — There are precious few silver linings to a global pandemic, but local museum staffers found one.

“Because we had to close our doors during the early days of the pandemic, we took that time to update our Field Station,” said Nick Wiersum, curator of education for the Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

Wiersum was standing inside the Field Station, on the first floor of the Public Museum, pointing out the new features.

“It had stayed the same for about 20 years,” he said of the space, used for family programs.

Where it was once “a static place, with stuff to look at,” he said, “we’ve opened it up for hands-on art projects and play time. We had several months to think about how to best use this space.”

The Field Station covers the three areas of focus at the Public Museum: Natural Science, Fine Arts and Anthropology.

The Natural Science area features taxidermy animals — “we used to have heads on the wall, too,” Wiersum said, laughing, “but that was scaring kids” — and drawers filled with specimens.

“Kids are encouraged to open those drawers, touch everything from fossils to shells to skulls and create their own ‘Cabinets of Curiosity,’” he said. After creating their own collections, the museum visitors can head upstairs to visit the “From Curiosity to Science” permanent exhibit.

Also on the Natural Science side of the space are plenty of stuffed birds — a screech owl, a goldfinch, a ruffed grouse, barn owl and cardinal — and toy animals in the drawers that “allow visitors to compare and contrast animals.”

The Fine Art section of the Field Station features a gallery wall for displaying artwork, along with colorful blocks for building a mosaic and a table for art projects.

The Anthropology area contains “the most popular item here, our log cabin trading post,” Wiersum said.

Kids can go inside the trading post and find items to trade — fur pelts, mugs, pots, blankets.

“We try to stock it with things people would actually trade for during the Fur Trading era,” Wiersum said (so, no Pokemon cards).

Next to the trading post is a shag carpet “pond” for fishing. And before you leave this area, make sure to lift the lids on the “tree stumps” to find the animal puppets inside.

“People really love the new space,” Wiersum said. “We tried to focus more on imaginative play and less on ‘you need to sit down and learn something.’ We’re still learning what the kids like and what they don't like to do. We’re very excited.”

Civil War Museum's Resource Center

Next door, the Civil War Museum did its own COVID shutdown renovation, opening up its Resource Center on the second floor “for families to put those phones down and interact with each other,” said Doug Dammann, the museums’ education coordinator.

The space — open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday — features a dress-up area stocked with frontier clothing (including hoop skirts!) and military uniforms. After slipping on the items, visitors can take photos in front of a Civil War era backdrop, painted by local artist Lynn Johnston. If you’d like one of those old timey style photos, you can get one for $5. Talk to staffers in the Resource Center about this option.

A focal point is the full-size Lincoln Log cabin with a “campfire” in front for gathering around during storytimes. The free storytimes, for children ages 4 to 8, focus on "a special hero from history." Storytimes are 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. The next storytime is Nov. 20.

The schoolhouse area features antique desks, and the reading nooks are A-frame soldiers’ tents.

Civil War era games on hand include pick-up sticks, Dominos and Shut the Box, a classic dice game.

“We invite people to come in, play, try on clothes and have fun,” Dammann said. “This area was more of a library, but now the focus is on interactive play.” (As for the research materials, don’t worry, the museum still has archives and will assist people with genealogical searches.)

After you’ve had “dinner” in front of the hearth, bested your brother in a game and did your homework in the schoolroom, don’t leave the area without seeing how you measure up — in height — to Abraham Lincoln, James Madison and other presidents.

“It’s been fun to see families engage with this new area,” Dammann said. “Kids want to spend more time in here. With the holiday school breaks coming up, we think this is a great option for families.”

