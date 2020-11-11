Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. Please check with the artists or venue before heading out.

If you have attended live music shows around Kenosha for a while, you have probably run into saxophonist and all around good guy Rogers Randle Jr. His group, the Rogers Randle Jr. & Company Band, will perform Saturday night at tg’s. The sax player will surround himself with a five- or six-piece band comprised of himself, plus a bass player, drums, one or two keyboard players and a trumpet player — with three of the musicians sharing vocals.

The blend of music hits on R&B, funk, smooth jazz, blues and classic rock. This is fun stuff delivered piping hot by some good players.

Rogers Randle Jr. will perform 8 to 11 Saturday night (Nov. 14) at tg’s, 4120 Seventh Ave.

Rockin’ The Port

There have been all styles of music performed at The Port for decades, but these days the venue is mostly known for all-out rock. That will again be the case Saturday night when three bands hit the cozy front room stage. The Hatred Embrace, Luciferum and Full Shred Ahead will all play.