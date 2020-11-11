Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. Please check with the artists or venue before heading out.
If you have attended live music shows around Kenosha for a while, you have probably run into saxophonist and all around good guy Rogers Randle Jr. His group, the Rogers Randle Jr. & Company Band, will perform Saturday night at tg’s. The sax player will surround himself with a five- or six-piece band comprised of himself, plus a bass player, drums, one or two keyboard players and a trumpet player — with three of the musicians sharing vocals.
The blend of music hits on R&B, funk, smooth jazz, blues and classic rock. This is fun stuff delivered piping hot by some good players.
Rogers Randle Jr. will perform 8 to 11 Saturday night (Nov. 14) at tg’s, 4120 Seventh Ave.
Rockin’ The Port
There have been all styles of music performed at The Port for decades, but these days the venue is mostly known for all-out rock. That will again be the case Saturday night when three bands hit the cozy front room stage. The Hatred Embrace, Luciferum and Full Shred Ahead will all play.
If you are a metal and heavy music fan and can’t quite place The Hatred Embrace, think Gored By Horns. There were some changes in personnel and attitude and there you go. Chicago’s Luciferum is a black/death metal and melodic thrash band. Full Shred Ahead is well known to many live concert goers. FSA has been giving heavy music lovers exactly what they want, a hardcore thrashy punk night of banging tunes.
The Hatred Embrace, Luciferum and Full Shred Ahead will perform Saturday night (Nov. 14) at The Port, 714 50th St.
Get moving!
One of the artists who has been doing regular streaming shows this year is Steve Gorgonzilla. The dubstep DJ is streaming every Thursday, including Nov. 12.
Along with his friend Sauce, he hits it on twitch from 9 to 11 p.m., or a bit earlier. Expect some heavy dubstep and a little trap. Remember, dubstep and trap music is all about the bottom end, so throw your jammies on at home and get that bottom end shaking.
Steve Gorgonzilla and Sauce will be live streaming some heavy dubstep and trap starting about 9 tonight (Nov. 12). Check out the Steve Gorgonzilla Facebook page for a link to the stream.
Jill Plaisted Band
Jill Plaisted has been delivering positive, smile-inducing music to Kenosha for many a year now. She and her band will perform Saturday night at Union Park Tavern. They have a wealth of original songs as well as covers of hits they can draw from.
For the most part, they would fall into the Americana world. Think Lucinda Williams as Plaisted has that honeyed whiskey voice. Give it a shot. You deserve a smile.
The Jill Plaisted Band will perform starting at 7 Saturday night (Nov. 14) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Streaming show
I hit up Jess the Ska Kid for details on who was featured tonight on her live stream show. Surprise surprise, this is the one Thursday with no guest. She did clue me in on a cool group that is doing their first live stream of the year on Nov. 12. Robbers Roost is a swing time/rag folk touring act that started in Ellensburg, Wash. Hey, if it wasn’t for all this madness they’d probably be here in person.
First, why the name Robbers Roost? Well, that was a hangout in Utah for outlaws including Butch Cassidy. Next, the music. The group started as a three-piece band with guitar, mandolin and acoustic bass. Through some variations, the band has always focused on folky harmony with a dash of fun. At some shows they bring in a percussionist whose “kit” includes garbage cans, buckets, pots and pans. Enjoy the music from the comfort of your home. The link to the stream is on their Facebook page. Make sure you search Robbers Roost band so you don’t go to the page of the same name city.
Robbers Roost will live stream starting at 8 tonight (Nov. 12). Find the link on their Facebook page.
Solo project
I want to throw a little love over to one of the biggest supporters of live music in Kenosha, Jeff Noise. The former lead howler for noise rockers Fowlmouth has been working on a solo project called (d)vices. You can find the new song he’s working on called “White Men in Midwestern States” on SoundCloud. (d)vices is a bit indie, a bit electronic and really just another way for Jeff to release all of that crazy creative whirlwind he has going on.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
