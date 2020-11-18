Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. Please check with the artists or venue before heading out.
Fret not, there are still live, in-venue concerts happening in the area. If that scares you, there are virtual and streaming events as well. We’ve got you covered.
Sad news
My hearts breaks. Dominic Pedicone, or just Dom as almost everyone knew him, died early this week. Dom was the always smiling bass player for the band 89 MOJO, along with many groups before that. He was one of the early bookers of Rock the Block and was instrumental in making 58 Below into a top-notch live music venue. Above all of that, he made thousands of people smile either through his playing or just from hanging with him. Peace and bless, brother.
Be kind!
Since it’s hard to drink great beer in a brew pub virtually, let’s start with a Would You Kindly? show Saturday at Rustic Road Brewing Co. It will be a special affair; the show doubles as guitarist Paul Hoskin‘s birthday celebration.
The acoustic electric indie rock band has been a Kenosha staple since the early days when it was just Hoskins and vocalist Gina Marie performing at Open Mics. These days, it’s a full band with drummer Jake Kleinhardt, bassist Daniel Harrison and violinist Megan Weaver all in the fold. Hear some great music and maybe try a Hazelnut Harvest or one of Rustic’s many other unique beers, along with other libations and food offerings.
Would You Kindly performs starting at 8 Saturday night (Nov. 21) at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.
Streaming show
There will be a live stream Saturday night from Kenosha Creative Space. Keith A. Christophersen Jr., Kathleen Nottingham and Payton Gosse will all get together to perform separately and together.
Keith & Kathleen regularly perform as a duo. Keith says their music is “alternative country along with rock, blues, folk and a side of Bon Jovi.” He sings and plays acoustic guitar; Kathleen is on fiddle.
Gosse will be the opener and join the duo for some songs as well. Gosse released his debut album on Oct. 15. It was released in mono as he was inspired by the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.
Gosse took a unique approach to his writing. “I used method acting techniques to get into character for songs recorded early in the album,” he said. “I would get into the mindset of the characters and understand their internal conflict to feel more connected to the songs. When recording ‘Vermouth,’ I drank vermouth to get into character for the song!” Now that’s commitment.
Keith & Kathleen will do a live stream from 7 to 9 Saturday night, along with Payton Gosse, from Kenosha Creative Space’s Live Stream on Facebook Live.
Open mics online
For a lot of musicians, 2020 events have left them with no place to try out live music. There are still open mics happening, however, both in venues and online. Mark Paffrath hosts online events with his open mics with his Union Park Tavern Virtual Open Mic on Wednesdays.
A newer online open mic is the Kenosha Online Open Mic. Held every Sunday night starting at 8 p.m., it is hosted by popular local musician Jordan Pauley. To sign up starting at 6 p.m., go to the Kenosha Online Open Mic Facebook page, look for the “Admin post” and read it through for instructions. You get a 15-minute slot.
In-person open mic
So, you need the energy of an audience in front of you to perform? Well, there are also some in-venue open mics happening.
Kenosha Fusion is running open mics every Monday through Dec. 7. Music, poetry, spoken word performance are all options. They have a full bar there and plenty of space to spread out. If you are going to perform, please know that you are REQUIRED to bring your own microphone and whatever else you might need to flaunt your chops. Masks are also required for everyone. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
Kenosha Fusion’s open mic starts at 8 every Monday night through Dec. 7. Fusion is located at 5014 Seventh Ave.
Bella Cain in the house
There is still such a thing as a big concert. Bella Cain will be doing a Hunters Widows’ Weekend Saturday at Route 20 in Sturtevant. Formerly known as primarily a Top 40 country hits act, the large, high-energy band has now delved into other genres. Route 20 has a large pro stage, sound system and lights setup, as well as a large open dance and crowd space. Tickets are $10 and links are at either the band’s or the venue’s Facebook page.
Bella Cain will perform at 9:45 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Saturday (Nov. 21) at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant. (On Highway 20, one block west
of I-94.)
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
