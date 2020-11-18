Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. Please check with the artists or venue before heading out.

Fret not, there are still live, in-venue concerts happening in the area. If that scares you, there are virtual and streaming events as well. We’ve got you covered.

Sad news

My hearts breaks. Dominic Pedicone, or just Dom as almost everyone knew him, died early this week. Dom was the always smiling bass player for the band 89 MOJO, along with many groups before that. He was one of the early bookers of Rock the Block and was instrumental in making 58 Below into a top-notch live music venue. Above all of that, he made thousands of people smile either through his playing or just from hanging with him. Peace and bless, brother.

Be kind!

Since it’s hard to drink great beer in a brew pub virtually, let’s start with a Would You Kindly? show Saturday at Rustic Road Brewing Co. It will be a special affair; the show doubles as guitarist Paul Hoskin‘s birthday celebration.