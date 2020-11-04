Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Sticks & Stones, ArtTherapy, Blow Co. Candles, Healing by Holly, Dove Paige Anthony Art, Concious Creations, Good Soap, Art by Walter, Grandma’s Vintage Crafts, Hags & Hagglers and more are some of the folks participating. Keep in mind with everything going on there may be changes. Vendors will be rotating every week with new participants.

The Secret Garden runs every Sunday in November from 11:11 a.m. to 3:33 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave.

Rock For Vets

I have a soft spot in my heart for veterans-related events. If you feel the same or just enjoy rock concerts, you should check out the 11th annual Rock For Vets Saturday at Club 1175 in Kansasville. There will be six bands performing on two stages with the music starting at 4:30 (doors at 3 p.m.; opening ceremony at 4 p.m.).

The main stage will feature The Sociables with guests Altered State and Fall Hazard. The side stage will have Rat Fink, Knucklebone Slims and Mean Jake all performing.