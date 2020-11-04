Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean you can’t get in touch with some Spirit Shakers.
The band will be performing Saturday night at Kenosha Creative Space for a very limited audience.
The group is a bit of a local all-star get-together, with Maxwell Melendrez on drums, Oscar Mercadillo on lead guitar, Eli Eastridge on bass guitar and Malcolm Wright on rhythm guitar and vocals. Between them, these cats have performed with Mixed Company, Miss B Haven, The Oscillators, Sun Silo and Lunar Lizard to name a handful of groups.
Wright told me the group falls under the Americana umbrella with bits of folk, rock and alternative. The show will be a limited-seating event with only 10 tickets available, so check the Kenosha Creative Space’s social media right away. If you can’t grab one of those tickets, don’t worry. The concert will be streamed live with electronic tip jars for Spirit Shakers and Creative Space.
Spirit Shakers will perform 7 to 9 Saturday night (Nov. 7) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Live streaming show
Halloween may have ended, but you can still get scary with a live music stream. Dead Living will be the 8 p.m. guest on the Jess the Ska Kid live stream Thursday. As usual, there will be an interview and plenty of music. The Chicago band falls into the garage punk genre. Check it out from the comfort and safety of your home.
Dead Living is the guest on the Jess the Ska Kid Live Facebook Stream starting at 8 tonight (Nov. 5).
Catch the ‘Halloween Blues’
This is a week late, but I wanted to throw some ink to local band Lunde. They released their new song, “Halloween Blues,” on Halloween. According to drummer Jeremiah Lunde, the song is a bit of a departure from their usual classic rock-driven indie sound. You may remember Lunde from the band Beaut. He is joined in his namesake band by lead vocalist/guitarist Nate Uhrich, bass guitarist Joshua Janiak and guitarists Kyle Gogan and Evan Stiedman. You can find their music on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and other online sites.
To check out the video that goes with the new song, search “Lunde Halloween song short” on YouTube.
Artists gather in Secret Garden
Can you keep a secret? I hope not. The Secret Garden is coming back to the Union Park Tavern. Every Sunday in November, running from 11:11 a.m. to 3:33 p.m., the Secret Garden will feature local musicians, artists, photographers, creatives and vendors with a focus on metaphysical, Tarot readings, chakra checks, herbs, potions, lotions and gift baskets for the holidays.
Sticks & Stones, ArtTherapy, Blow Co. Candles, Healing by Holly, Dove Paige Anthony Art, Concious Creations, Good Soap, Art by Walter, Grandma’s Vintage Crafts, Hags & Hagglers and more are some of the folks participating. Keep in mind with everything going on there may be changes. Vendors will be rotating every week with new participants.
The Secret Garden runs every Sunday in November from 11:11 a.m. to 3:33 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave.
Rock For Vets
I have a soft spot in my heart for veterans-related events. If you feel the same or just enjoy rock concerts, you should check out the 11th annual Rock For Vets Saturday at Club 1175 in Kansasville. There will be six bands performing on two stages with the music starting at 4:30 (doors at 3 p.m.; opening ceremony at 4 p.m.).
The main stage will feature The Sociables with guests Altered State and Fall Hazard. The side stage will have Rat Fink, Knucklebone Slims and Mean Jake all performing.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. If you can, bring an unwrapped new toy for the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club’s annual toy drive. Over the years, Rock for Vets has raised more than $120,000 to assist veterans in need. For more information, go to rockforvets.us or visit their page on Facebook.
Rock for Vets starts at 4 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7) at Club 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. (at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 75) in Kansasville.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
