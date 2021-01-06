Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns (and a possible local curfew) can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Punk rock reimagined
Just because it’s a new year, doesn’t mean that everyone is ready to head out to venues just yet. We get that.
The Punk Rock Storytellers unplugged will be back with a live stream Friday night.
The premise is simple. Take punk rockers out of their element and have them play acoustic. They play a song and tell the story surrounding the song. Repeat as necessary.
The performers for the Friday show are Brad Hesse, Caitlin Edwards (from Bumsy and the Moochers), Cinema Hearts, Joe Billy and The Lousekateers. You might know Hesse from local group 2 Ball Screwball. Bumsy and the Moochers are pop punk and ska. Cinema Hearts is indie rock fronted by a former pageant queen. Talk about stories there! Joe Billy fits right in here, playing “acoustic punk.” The Lousekateers bring together ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s punk and alternative rock with catchy melodies. Here’s a great chance to hear some great music and the stories behind the music.
Punk Rock Storytellers unplugged will Facebook Live Stream starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 8).
Rotten Bros. show
Of course, Union Park Tavern has been doing in venue shows for quite a while now. They will host a show Saturday by Rotten Bros.
So, who exactly are the Rotten Bros? Rick Venn (guitar and vocals) and Scott Holloway (percussion and vocals) are at the heart of the full Rotten Bros. band and often perform as a duo. They lay out a mix of styles from the late 1960s through today. It’s a mix of hits and original material.
Playing all styles of music, covers from the late ‘60s through today. Venn let me know they have been tagged as performing “acoustic rhythm and grooves” and “low cal jazz.”
Rotten Bros. perform starting at 8 Saturday night (Jan. 9) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Sun Studios streaming show
Its not a local event, but you can catch some local musicians live streaming a pretty cool event at a historic music site.
The Gypsea Hookers — a group that describes itself as “a new band from the borderlands of Wisconsin and Illinois” — is heading out to Memphis to record some songs and will let us look in. What’s so special about this that Keith Christophersen and Kathleen Nottingham wanted you to know about it. Well, the Memphis studio they are recording in Jan. 8 and 9 is none other than the legendary Sun Studios. We should also point out they are recording there on Elvis Presley’s birthday.
Their music is a blend of rock, folk, country and blues. Just like Elvis. That’s some serious karma there, folks.
Tune into the Gypsea Hookers Facebook page for details.
Pick & Pull open mic
Pat Garrett seems to always have something going on. One of those projects is his monthly Pick & Pull. Held on the first Thursday of every month at Union Park Tavern, the idea is “Original Music Open Mic.” Garrett says that this open mic event is always “by the writers, for the writers.”
Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull is 8 to 11 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, including Jan. 7, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Captain Mike’s show
Two things strongly associated with Kenosha are Captain Mike’s and Matt Meyer.
Captain Mike’s, of course, is the iconic restaurant/bar/sometime live music venue. Meyer is the namesake of Matt Meyer and the Smooth Riders and organizer of SRIM Fest.
Meyer will perform solo there starting at 7 tonight (Jan. 7). You can expect a wealth of songs. Meyer said to expect “a little of everything from Johnny Cash, Snoop Dogg, SRV to Lumineers. I usually describe his shows as “top 40s from ‘60s to current tunes.”
Matt Meyer will perform starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Captain Mike’s, 5118 Sixth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.