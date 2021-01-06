Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Rotten Bros. show

Of course, Union Park Tavern has been doing in venue shows for quite a while now. They will host a show Saturday by Rotten Bros.

So, who exactly are the Rotten Bros? Rick Venn (guitar and vocals) and Scott Holloway (percussion and vocals) are at the heart of the full Rotten Bros. band and often perform as a duo. They lay out a mix of styles from the late 1960s through today. It’s a mix of hits and original material.

Playing all styles of music, covers from the late ‘60s through today. Venn let me know they have been tagged as performing “acoustic rhythm and grooves” and “low cal jazz.”

Rotten Bros. perform starting at 8 Saturday night (Jan. 9) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Sun Studios streaming show

Its not a local event, but you can catch some local musicians live streaming a pretty cool event at a historic music site.