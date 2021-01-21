Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Much like a country song that he might sing, Nugent lived in his van for nearly a month until he caught some work. Having moved back to Wisconsin, “The King of Catch” is a regular solo performer in the area. He sings mostly country tunes, with some classic rock, while playing guitar with his hands and Roland SPD:One drums with his feet. Feel free to request songs. He has a song list approaching a thousand. Bonus: Friday is also his birthday.

Online Open Mic

Although you will miss some of his easy-going charm with it being a virtual event, it is still fun. Paffrath says that people can call, text or facebook message him for a time slot. He makes up the list and puts it out on his Facebook page at about 5 p.m. each Wednesday. When their time slot comes up, artists go “live” from their own Facebook page. People who want to watch can just tap the performer’s name on the set list that Paffrath puts out and it will take them to that performer’s set. Do yourself a favor and buy some Mark Paffrath music as well.