Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Double bill at 58 Below
If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that any band with Carly Coda singing is going to be entertaining. A talented and gifted performer, she is also a former Kenosha poet laureate.
The latest band to feature Coda, Auto American, will perform Saturday night at 58 Below.
According to Coda, the high energy pop/rock band “touches on everything from punk to pop, metal to grunge.” The mix of rock and soul gathers inspiration from decades of hits. Coda is joined in the band by the stellar cast of Randy Rude, Tom Capponi and Djura Ciric.
Joining them on the bill is The Cat’s Meow. They are also fronted by a very talented multi-faceted artist, Jill C. Zgorzelski. According to Zgorzelski, The Cat’s Meow “is an early rock ‘n’ roll quartet that pays homage to b-sides and rocking music from the ‘50s with a number of contemporary tunes to keep it interesting.” The singer is joined by bassist Robert Andersen, drummer Kerry “Keps” Epstein, who adds a vintage jazz feel, and guitarist Gregory Zgorzelski.
Auto-American and The Cats Meow perform Saturday (Jan. 23) at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
‘Big Al’ in the house
“Big Al” Wetzel knows a thing or three about working big time in the music business.
If you don’t believe me, you can catch the Big Al Wetzel Band Friday night at Champs in Lake Geneva.
As a longtime member of the popular Chicago band Hello Dave, Wetzel did many on-air performances for radio giants WGN and WXRT. The group also sang the national anthem at Wrigley Field. The country band relentlessly toured, sharing stages with the likes of Zac Brown, Jake Owen, Keith Urban, Big and Rich and Kenny Chesney, as well as rock acts REO Speedwagon, the Doobie Brothers, CCR, Huey Lewis and Train.
Wetzel has also been a part of seven world tours with Hello Dave for U.S. troops in Iraq, the Middle East, Europe, Japan, South Korea and more.
In addition to country tunes, you can expect the Big Al Wetzel Band to play some rock, pop, blues, funk and reggae.
The Big Al Wetzel Band will perform Friday night (Jan. 22) at Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
Liam Nugent at Coins
Liam Nugent has truly lived the musician’s life. From this area, he packed up and moved to Nashville in early 2014. He is back here these days and will be performing Friday night at Coins Sports Bar.
Much like a country song that he might sing, Nugent lived in his van for nearly a month until he caught some work. Having moved back to Wisconsin, “The King of Catch” is a regular solo performer in the area. He sings mostly country tunes, with some classic rock, while playing guitar with his hands and Roland SPD:One drums with his feet. Feel free to request songs. He has a song list approaching a thousand. Bonus: Friday is also his birthday.
Liam Nugent’s Birthday Bash Bonanza Country Jamboree Extravaganza starts at 8 Friday night (Jan. 22) at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St. No cover charge.
Online Open Mic
I don’t write too much about Open Mics, but I want to throw some sunshine to Mark Paffrath.
An award-winning songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Paffrath has been hosting Open Mics for more than 20 years, most recently at Union Park Tavern. Next Wednesday will mark Paffrath’s 43 Virtual Open Mic.
Although you will miss some of his easy-going charm with it being a virtual event, it is still fun. Paffrath says that people can call, text or facebook message him for a time slot. He makes up the list and puts it out on his Facebook page at about 5 p.m. each Wednesday. When their time slot comes up, artists go “live” from their own Facebook page. People who want to watch can just tap the performer’s name on the set list that Paffrath puts out and it will take them to that performer’s set. Do yourself a favor and buy some Mark Paffrath music as well.
Mark Paffrath’s online Open Mic is 8 to 11 Wednesday night (Jan. 27). To perform, call, text or Facebook message him for a time slot. (To contact Paffrath, search “Mark Paffrath” on www.facebook.com.)
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.