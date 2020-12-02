Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

The New Normal Collaboration is her guest, with an interview and some music. As the name suggests, The New Normal Collaboration is an alliance of artists from all over the U.S. and beyond that grew out of the pandemic.

Band members hail from both U.S. coasts as well as Brazil and the U.K. The idea is to spread love and positivity though the common language of music in the face of social injustice and suffering. In this strange year, the couple dozen musicians from various ska bands like The Slackers and Pilfers probably wouldn’t have gotten together if not for the strange days. It should be an interesting listen.

The New Normal Collaboration will be the guest starting at 8 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3) on the Facebook Live stream of Jess the Ska Kid.

Cactii jam show

Need your fix of Organic Spaceship Music? So, what exactly is Organic Spaceship Music? Well, in the case of Cactii, it is a mix of funk, rock and blues all under the umbrella of jam music. They will be doing a massive three-set live stream starting at 8 Saturday night (Dec. 5). Yeah. It’s a “Home For the Holidays” show.