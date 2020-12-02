Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Note: With everything happening during CVOID-19, all concerts are subject to rescheduling or cancellation. I have been writing about live music in various markets for decades. It has never been so difficult to keep on top of things with all of the cancelations. Hang in there and double check because my deadline is early in the week. We’ll get through this. </&h5>
Streaming show Saturday
Do you want to head out to see and hear a concert? Are you more comfortable staying inside but still want to get your live music fix? Either way, there are options coming up for you.
Let’s start with Kenosha Creative Space, which has been hosting streaming concerts for a while now. The Space will host Lunde for a 7 p.m. live stream concert Saturday.
The concert serves as a fundraiser for both the band and for the nonprofit Creative Space.
The rock band has a family feel to it; drummer Jeremiah Lunde and vocalist guitarist Nate Uhrich are cousins. The two reconnected a couple of years ago and started on what would become the current project and debut album, “Living Strange.” They are joined by bassist Joshua Janiak and guitarists Kyle Gogan and Evan Stiedman.
While the group owes influences to the likes of Dylan and Oasis, indie nods pop up as well. To catch the concert, just go to either the Kenosha Creative Space or Lunde Facebook page for the link.
Gypsy jazz at Sazzy B
One of the venues that has kept live music going in town is Sazzy B. Every Thursday, they have some classic drinks at half price and classic gypsy jazz for free. The drinks are pretty big names, but the musicians are even bigger.
Every Thursday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., you can hear gypsy jazz as performed by guitarist Terry Peterson, violinist Shawn Drake and upright bassist Benjamin Holt.
While the theme of the night is the style popularized by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, there are other sounds to be heard, too, according to Peterson. “We are doing gypsy jazz but also include jazz standards and a couple twists and turns along the way,” he said.
Facebook Live show
After a week off to give thanks, Jess the Ska Kid is back with another Facebook Live Stream starting at 8 tonight (Dec. 3).
The New Normal Collaboration is her guest, with an interview and some music. As the name suggests, The New Normal Collaboration is an alliance of artists from all over the U.S. and beyond that grew out of the pandemic.
Band members hail from both U.S. coasts as well as Brazil and the U.K. The idea is to spread love and positivity though the common language of music in the face of social injustice and suffering. In this strange year, the couple dozen musicians from various ska bands like The Slackers and Pilfers probably wouldn’t have gotten together if not for the strange days. It should be an interesting listen.
Cactii jam show
Need your fix of Organic Spaceship Music? So, what exactly is Organic Spaceship Music? Well, in the case of Cactii, it is a mix of funk, rock and blues all under the umbrella of jam music. They will be doing a massive three-set live stream starting at 8 Saturday night (Dec. 5). Yeah. It’s a “Home For the Holidays” show.
Not familiar with Cactii? You’ve probably come across the band members who have performed with the likes of Asparagii (RIP), Terry ‘n The Front, Braided Funk, SLM and Hot House Barkers. These are really talented cats who know how to do it right. Get your jam on in your jammies.
Friday night streaming show
This is for those folks who want to party but not head out for the night. Chicago’s Fuzzbox DJs have a regular Friday night live stream going down on twitchtv com.
I have heard these folks lay down the party at the incredibly hip Bitter Fest, and they bring it. They go from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday through Dec. 26. The party is a little of everything with post-punk, soul, indie/noise rock, hip-hop, disco, international pop, electro, psychedelia, mashups, remixes — and anything else they can think up.
New project
Have you wondered what happened to that guy who sang for Fowlmouth? Well, Jeff “Noize” Moody is still creating. He has been doing some creative, experimental stuff under the moniker (d)vices. Moody shot me a link and some information about his new stuff you may want to check out.
According to the artist, “I’ve been making dance music out of audio from the Kenosha riots and posting the raw tracks on SoundCloud.” It is certainly a creative project. You can catch it at https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/ciVbvTwh4DLuS8FA9
Giving thanks
So, yeah. 2020 has been pretty bad. But there is still stuff to be thankful for. During the worst of times, people here banded together and cleaned up and painted murals and handed out food and water and sang and played songs.
I know we have lost a lot — businesses, income, property and, yeah, lives. We owe it to them to get through and rise above. If you are still breathing and have a place to live, be thankful. Keep waking up. Love, peace and thanks.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
