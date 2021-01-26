Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Betty Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, 89 Mojo and Ben Mulwana will perform a Benefit Virtual Concert starting at 7 Friday night (Jan. 29) for Kenosha Human Development Services. It will be live streamed on the Kenosha Human Development Services Facebook page.

It's getting close to that time when many people are chomping at the bit to head out for any sort of adventure. Well, it's not too long of a drive to Lake Geneva.

Georgia Rae in Lake Geneva

That is where Georgia Rae will be performing Saturday. Specifically, she will perform solo at the Baker House on Wrigley Drive.

You may recognize Rae from her current work with the Lunar Lizard band. The award-winning fiddle player can easily entertain as a solo act as she is a master of using loop pedal technology that allows her to build on a song right before your eyes. It's not just the technology, though; Rae is the 2016 Twin Fiddle National Champion. She also has won seven State Fiddle Championships across three different states. The music is fresh folk and jazzy with a healthy dose of quirky thrown in.

Georgia Rae will perform solo starting at 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 30) at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.

Radio Nope show