Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Streaming show
Kenosha Creative Space will be hosting another live streamed concert Saturday night.
"Psychotic Reaction: Lunde in Concert" is a specially themed concert. Local rockers Lunde will be playing a night of music in 1960s and '70s fashion, echoing classic music TV shows like "Top of the Pops" and "Midnight Special." (Look them up, kids.)
Lunde will lean on their influences, including bands like The Who and The Byrds, while performing their original songs along with covers of bands from the classic rock era. The concert will air live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.
If you can’t catch that show live, it will then go up on Lunde's YouTube channel. The stream will be hosted by local personality Jeff Wamboldt. Viewers will be able to donate to the band and Kenosha Creative 8Space.
"Psychotic Reaction: Lunde in Concert" will live stream starting at 8 Saturday night (Jan. 30) on the Kenosha Creative Space’s Facebook page.
Virtual fundraiser
Three of the more popular local music acts are getting together Friday to perform a virtual concert to benefit the Kenosha Human Development Services organization.
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, 89 Mojo and Ben Mulwana will all perform to raise funds for the social services organization.
Ade has been singing in local bands for quite a while and snagged national buzz in 2019 as one of the final 24 contestants on NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice." She's much more than just a "personality," though, being an advocate for several social causes.
Mulwana is a Ugandan-born singer-songwriter who has a storyteller presence on stage that grabs listeners. His 2019 EP "Wano Naawe" translates to "Here With You." That is what he is about: Making connections.
89 Mojo has been a long-running, steady presence for people who want to rock out and have fun. Their songs are direct. It’s all about life, love and Saturday night. Oh, and smiles. Bassist Dominic Pedicone’s smile is dearly missed. For this show, Matt Shook from The Unusual Suspects will be picking up the bottom end. Expect an emotional happy/teary show.
Also, Mulwana will join Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers for a song, as will members of 89 Mojo on another song. Gotta love community.
Kenosha Human Development Services works to help all people in the community lead healthy, productive lives. The nonprofit agency seeks to ensure that all people — especially those with the fewest resources — have access to the opportunities and support they need to succeed in life.
Betty Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, 89 Mojo and Ben Mulwana will perform a Benefit Virtual Concert starting at 7 Friday night (Jan. 29) for Kenosha Human Development Services. It will be live streamed on the Kenosha Human Development Services Facebook page.
It's getting close to that time when many people are chomping at the bit to head out for any sort of adventure. Well, it's not too long of a drive to Lake Geneva.
Georgia Rae in Lake Geneva
That is where Georgia Rae will be performing Saturday. Specifically, she will perform solo at the Baker House on Wrigley Drive.
You may recognize Rae from her current work with the Lunar Lizard band. The award-winning fiddle player can easily entertain as a solo act as she is a master of using loop pedal technology that allows her to build on a song right before your eyes. It's not just the technology, though; Rae is the 2016 Twin Fiddle National Champion. She also has won seven State Fiddle Championships across three different states. The music is fresh folk and jazzy with a healthy dose of quirky thrown in.
Georgia Rae will perform solo starting at 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 30) at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.
Radio Nope show
Every now and then, someone asks me if Jeff Moody is doing any live music currently. Most recently, Moody is the lead singer of indie rockers Fowlmouth. Over the years, he has also sung for other bands, written about live music, promoted shows and been an audience member at many other shows.
While Fowlmouth is on break due to the pandemic, Moody has been working on audio collages under the moniker (d)vices. Here is the ink to a song about the summer unrest in Kenosha: https://dvices.bandcamp.com/album/ten-burning-buildings. On top of all that, Moody also hosts the wonderful PRF Radio Hour on Conan Neutron's Radio Nope once a month. His next slot doing that is Saturday. If you are not familiar with PRF, it is a loosely knit group of rock, indie and "noise" bands from around the country that are all incredibly good.
Moody will play a lot of songs by those bands Saturday night. Also, if you’ve ever been up to the Indie Fest Thundersnow in Escanaba, Mich., that’s what we’re talking about. Y
Jeff Moody will host the PRF Radio Hour on Radio Nope at 9 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 30) at radionope.com and on the Radio Nope Facebook page.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.