Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Jazz show in Racine

A great sounding band will perform Sunday evening in a great sounding venue.

The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra will host their “Take It All” CD Release Party at the Racine Theatre Guild.

The MJO features several of Wisconsin's top jazz artists including Curt Hanrahan, his brother Warren Hanrahan and son Tim Hanrahan, plus Steve Lewandowski, Kyle Seifert, James Sodke and several more.

The CD blazes with virtuosity, reflective moments and unabashed swinging.

The Racine Theatre Guild is a great sounding room with no bad seats. Tickets are $15 general admission or $20 with a CD. Tickets are available online at racinetheatre.easy-ware-ticketing.com/events. Opening the show is legendary local jazz group Opus.

The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, with special guest artist Opus, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave in Racine.

Metalfest at brewery

What do you get when you mix craft beer and metal heads? I’m guessing a good time.

R’Noggin Brewing Co hosts its sixth Metalfest on Saturday at the Kenosha brewery.

Five bands will perform and you can sop up the brews with offerings from food trucks. The bands scheduled to perform are H1Z1, Thin the Herd, Siren of Sorrow, The Hatred Embrace and Extraction Point. The show is free.

R’Noggin’s sixth Metal Fest starts at noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at R’Noggin Brewing Co, 6521 120th Ave. in Kenosha. Admission is free. Note: Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Show at George's Tavern

Joshua Powell has been called "the exhausted wizard at the helm of Indiana’s most haunted Astral rock band."

He and his band will perform Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine.

First, why exhausted? Well, he and the band have logged more than 900 shows supporting four CDs.

Powell’s musical roots are many, from his hardcore Florida days to mystic troubadour folk to hallucinatory metal.

The common thread is a literary vision and more than just a bit of psychedelia.

Joshua Powell performs starting at 9 Saturday night, Aug. 20, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine. There’s no cover charge.

A rock 'n' circus

Quick quiz. Where is America’s Rock 'n' Roll Circus held this year?

It will happen all afternoon and evening on Saturday in Downtown Kenosha.

The "circus" is an outdoor block party at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The band members of Lunde and the Kenosha Creative Space curated a really great mix of original music artists from the Midwest, including, in order starting at 12:45 p.m., Marble Teeth, Sun Silo, Joey Belotti & The Change Machine, Claudio Parrone Jr, Rookie, GGOOLLDD, LUNDE, Deeper and the wonderful modern soul band The O’Mys. Oh my, indeed.

America’s Rock 'n' Roll Circus runs noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, outside Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Fair music

The Kenosha County Fair continues through the weekend. Music headliners include In The Stix today, Aug. 18; The Now on Friday, Aug. 19; Bella Cain on Saturday, Aug. 20; and Class of ’62 on Sunday, Aug. 21.

There is also strolling entertainment and music in the Barrel Room, the craft beer and the wine area.

The Kenosha County Fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Kenosha County Fair Grounds, 30820 111th St. in Wilmot.

Pike River concert

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will wrap up its 2022 season in fine style Friday night with a performance by none other than Cosmic Railroad.

The Kenosha-based American roots and psychedelic jam band has been truckin’ for 20 years now and can still wow audiences.

These cats are the Godfathers of Jam for the local scene.

Cosmic Railroad performs starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10 CASH ONLY at the gate. No carry-ins please. You can buy stuff to eat and drink there.