Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Rustic Road show

Second chances. Some folks mess them up. Others don’t even see the possibility. John Gay saw it, grabbed it and took advantage of it. You can check him out Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co.

While serving a nine-year prison sentence for a marijuana charge, Gay turned to the Bible and a guitar. When he wasn’t praying in his cell, Gay went into a storage closet to write music, sing and pray some more. The seed was planted.

After his 2017 release, Gay began performing a solo acoustic set around southeastern Wisconsin. The set is a mix of originals and covers by his favorite artists including Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams. Gay released two singles in 2019, “Death Row” and “Concrete Floor,” which deal with loss and redemption. You know, second chances.

John Gay will perform Saturday night (March 20) starting at 8 p.m. at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.

Getting creative

Do you like to create but aren’t ready to perform at a club? Do you want to feed off of the energy vibe of a bunch of other creatives? Create @theSpace might be just the right thing for you. It happens every Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space.