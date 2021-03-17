Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
3 A.M. Saints show
3 A.M. Saints is, flat out, one of the best named artists you are going to find. Thank goodness the artist can stand up to the name.
Daniel Thompson, aka 3 A.M. Saints, will perform Friday night at Kenosha Fusion.
First, the name. For a period of time Thompson found himself often drunk and lost after bar time. The “3 A.M. Saints” were those people who would take him home and throw a blanket over him on their couch and keep him safe. That was not lost on Thompson, the potential goodness of others.
The 3 A.M. Saints music falls into a soulful storytelling realm. According to Thompson, “For me, music has always been about love, my love for how it changes and transforms us. All of my music comes from my heart and past experiences I’ve had. Music, to me, is the most important, emotional form of storytelling. It breaks down the defenses and helps us empathize with one another.” Bring some love. Bring some extra folding money to buy some merch, too.
3 A.M. Saints will perform starting at 8 Friday night (March 19) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is $5.
Rustic Road show
Second chances. Some folks mess them up. Others don’t even see the possibility. John Gay saw it, grabbed it and took advantage of it. You can check him out Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co.
While serving a nine-year prison sentence for a marijuana charge, Gay turned to the Bible and a guitar. When he wasn’t praying in his cell, Gay went into a storage closet to write music, sing and pray some more. The seed was planted.
After his 2017 release, Gay began performing a solo acoustic set around southeastern Wisconsin. The set is a mix of originals and covers by his favorite artists including Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams. Gay released two singles in 2019, “Death Row” and “Concrete Floor,” which deal with loss and redemption. You know, second chances.
John Gay will perform Saturday night (March 20) starting at 8 p.m. at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.
Getting creative
Do you like to create but aren’t ready to perform at a club? Do you want to feed off of the energy vibe of a bunch of other creatives? Create @theSpace might be just the right thing for you. It happens every Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space.
Here’s the deal for tonight (March 18): There is an Open Mic/Jam starting at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Ms. B. Haven. Can’t carry a tune? The evening is also an Open Studio Night and a Photo Studio Night. Starting at 7 p.m., you can join in on an art project or bring your own in. Social distancing and the use of masks is strongly encouraged, and donations and new ideas are always welcome.
Create@theSpace hosted by Haven Wells starts at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Album release
Andy Warren Jepson is releasing his debut solo full-length recording on Saturday.
The Sun Silo vocalist, guitarist and songwriter took a DIY approach, recording it in his Racine apartment from January through July of 2020. “Main St.” — named for the street he lived on — seems to have picked from all of last year’s trying times and emotions.
“I know it goes without saying that this year was filled with fear, pain, confusion, disappointment and loss,” Jepson says. “This is worth remembering when listening because I believe everything going on around me at this time informed and influenced the songs I wrote.”
The album is long on heart — moody, spare, thoughtful, intimate, soul-baring, ethereal, honest and exposed. In fact, on “The Sound of Sound” you hear police sirens. These weren’t added in. They were sirens from Racine police driving by while Jepson was recording. All in all, a very heartfelt job.
While we’re here, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Jepson’s Green Thumb Press. The endeavor is a publishing platform for multidisciplinary artists. In a nutshell, it’s a means of releasing both the music and the artwork that he does for his solo projects and Sun Silo’s work, including paintings, prints and other artwork. You can find “Main St.” on bandcamp.com starting March 18.
