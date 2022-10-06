Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

It’s spooky month —as well as Kenosha Symphony Orchestra time.

It just makes sense to combine the two at the symphony's Saturday night concert in Downtown Kenosha.

The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with an "Instrument Petting Zoo” for families, where children and adults are invited to try out different instruments.

Audience members are encouraged to come wearing Halloween costumes and bling.

The concert itself starts at 7:30 p.m. with a program of spooky songs.

The concert includes Modest Mussorgsky's “Night on Bald Mountain,” Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” Richard Wagner's “Die Walküre” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” a symphonic poem by French composer Paul Dukas in 1897.

That piece was based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's 1797 poem of the same name. Its most notable appearance was in the Walt Disney 1940 animated film "Fantasia," making the piece widely known to audiences outside the classical concert hall.

The fun continues after intermission with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni, K.527: Overture,” Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel" (aka "Witch’s Ride") and finishing with John Williams’ “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Suite for Orchestra).”

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. in Kenosha. Adult general admission tickets are $30 at the eventbrite link on the kenoshasymphony.org page. Students, under 18 years old, and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge.

Lost Tribes at George's Tavern

Milwaukee’s Lost Tribes of the Moon will make a return visit to George’s Tavern in Racine with a Saturday night show.

While often tagged as a doom metal band, LTOTM uses “metal” as a base but also draws from influences that include doom music, '70s hard rock, prog rock, folk music and ambient experimental sounds.

The band will be joined by Exploders (formerly Sire). They are a technical three-piece metal band with a style hitting on doom, thrash, death metal and prog rock.

Lost Tribes of the Moon and Exploders perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Oct. 8, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.

Triple bill at Hattrix

Local concert-goers of a certain age remember when Billyclub ruled. There were band member changes and great (and not-so-great) tours and a lot of hard hitting rock 'n' roll.

The original "formed in Kenosha" lineup will perform Friday night at Hattrix in Kenosha. This is loud, fast, sweaty and fun music. As a Keno bonus, there will be a special Johnny Bravo set. As if that’s not enough to get you out, Self Destruct and Republicans on Welfare are also on the bill.

Billyclub, Self Destruct and Republicans on Welfare perform starting at 8 Friday night, Oct. 7, at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. in Kenosha.

First Friday music

The final First Friday of the season in Racine is coming up Friday.

Food, libations, sales, art demos and live music are all a part of the monthly fun.

I’m almost certain to miss some, but here are some of the concerts during the Downtown event. Billy Gray will be at Marci’s on Main from 6 to 9 p.m. with his mix of old country, new faves and some originals. Fall Hazard will perform a variety of hits over at The Nash on Sixth Street at 7 p.m. The big show at Monument Square will feature The Ecolimes. They take classic rock and Top 40 hits and put their unique funk-fueled reggae twist on them.

I’m guessing there are more shows. Just walk up and down Main and Sixth Streets to find them.

You'll find plenty of live music and other fun from 4 to 9 p.m. -- and later -- on Friday, Oct. 7 at First Fridays in Downtown Racine.

A Cosmic anniversary

It seems like the band Cosmic Railroad -- and the whole Cosmic Family of fans -- have been around forever, right?

I mean that in a good way.

So, I’m a bit surprised to read that the Kenosha exploration rock band is celebrating its 20th season.

The Founding Fathers of Wisconsin Jam Music will celebrate this two-decade mark with a performance Saturday night at the wonderful Rhode Center for the Arts in Kenosha.

If you like sonic travels, you need to check this out. If you enjoy experiencing things that are readily identifiable with a city, this is a must. If you’re already a fan of Cosmic Railroad, you know. Tickets will go fast at $15 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cosmic-railroad-20th-anniversary-tickets-397245500987 or $20 at the door.

Cosmic Railroad will perform their 20th anniversary show starting at 7 Saturday night, Oct. 8, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.