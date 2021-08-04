Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The Peacetree Music Festival is back Friday and Saturday (Aug. 6-7) in Pennoyer Park.
Organizers want it to be a gathering of peace, love and music, embracing life and community.
Festival hours are 2:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Gate Admission is $20 per day, but you can save $5 by getting advance tickets at Peacetree Originals, The Coffee Pot, Union Park Tavern, The Flair or Herbert’s Jewelry. Don’t let that price scare you; the lineup is stellar with Cosmic Railroad, the Joe Marcinek Band, Spare Change Trio, Earthmother, Bodhicitta, Cactii, Mountains on the Moon, Rust Belt, Miles Over Mountains, Rhythm Dogs, Secondhand Silver, Indigo Canyon and the Peacetree Allstars all set to perform.
Those of you who catch a lot of local live music are probably familiar with most of these acts. You may not be familiar with Joe Marcinek yet. He is pretty unique in that each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation. Pretty groovy, right?
Smoking Flowers show
The last time The Smoking Flowers were in town, they truly wowed a crowd that had high expectations to start.
The duo will perform Friday night at Public Craft Brewing Co.
The wildly emotive alt-country/Americana duo with a punk attitude transfusion are road warriors. Heck, they are warriors, period. Shortly after finishing their album “2 Guns,” multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Kim Collins was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, delaying release of the album for two years. She battled the way she lives life — fierce, natural and honest — relying on holistic and alternative treatment methods and a raw food diet. She is still in remission. Since, she and her husband, the duo’s guitarist/vocalist Scott Collins, have hit the road relentlessly.
The shows are a gritty representation of love and survival and reaching for more, which the East Nashville duo exemplifies. If you think this is hyperbole, keep in mind that Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant was considering Kim Collins for the female vocalist in his 2010 Band of Joy group.
Band of Joy, indeed. This is a free show.
The Smoking Flowers will perform at 8 Friday night (Aug. 6) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.
58 Below show
Has it been more than a short bit since you’ve caught a good rockabilly band? Stop at 58 Below Saturday night to catch The Space Echoes. A quick look at the band’s Facebook page simple states “We play Rock ‘N’ Roll.” In a nutshell, yeah. That’s what rockabilly is about. The term itself is a combination of “rock” and “hillbilly,” with the style popularized by artists including Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Burnette up to more recent artists like Stray Cats and Reverend Horton Heat. Let’s see what the Southport spin is on rockabilly.
The Space Echoes will perform Saturday night (Aug. 7) at 58 Below, 504 58th St. Note: The outdoor show, in the venue’s Downtown parking lot, starts at 6 p.m.
Twilight Jazz returns
The next concert in the 2021 Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series is happening Tuesday at the Anderson Arts Center grounds.
Tuesday’s headliner is The John Crawford Jazz Band.
Pianist John Crawford and vocalist Susan Crawford have been making sweet music together for more than 40 years, after meeting in college. Joined by woodwind player Pat Crawford, Ben Holt on upright bass and drummer Randy Maio, the group plays standards that most jazz fans know.
The concert is free and open to all ages. The music starts at 7 p.m., with the grounds opening at 6 p.m. Seating is on the lawn, so feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Funds raised support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center Note: No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.
The John Crawford Jazz Band will perform starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.