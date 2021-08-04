Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The Peacetree Music Festival is back Friday and Saturday (Aug. 6-7) in Pennoyer Park.

Organizers want it to be a gathering of peace, love and music, embracing life and community.

Festival hours are 2:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Gate Admission is $20 per day, but you can save $5 by getting advance tickets at Peacetree Originals, The Coffee Pot, Union Park Tavern, The Flair or Herbert’s Jewelry. Don’t let that price scare you; the lineup is stellar with Cosmic Railroad, the Joe Marcinek Band, Spare Change Trio, Earthmother, Bodhicitta, Cactii, Mountains on the Moon, Rust Belt, Miles Over Mountains, Rhythm Dogs, Secondhand Silver, Indigo Canyon and the Peacetree Allstars all set to perform.

Those of you who catch a lot of local live music are probably familiar with most of these acts. You may not be familiar with Joe Marcinek yet. He is pretty unique in that each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation. Pretty groovy, right?

