Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Can we take a moment to marvel at what a great asset the Kenosha Creative Space is to the area, please?

The venue hosts wonderfully diverse entertainment and programming year-round, including the new Creative Space Fest on Saturday.

The purpose of the event is "to bring creativity, passion, art, food and music to the community" while raising money for Kenosha’s nonprofit music and art space.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. are family activities, including painting, a community mural, lawn games, a photo booth, face painting, flash mobs, tie-dyes, art demonstrations and more. (A lot of that continues through the day so don’t worry if you can’t arrive early.)

Live music starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.. There is a full band stage, as well as solo acts during set changes on the acoustic stage.

Main stage acts, in order, are Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men, Indigo Canyon, Miles Over Mountains, Spare Change Trio, Bodhicitta and Earthmother. Over on the acoustic stage, you can hear Brent Mitchell, Billy Farmer and Kyle Young.

The festival will also offer up the arts and crafts of 15 artist vendors. Check out Kenosha Creative Space’s Facebook page or website for the vendor list.

Since it's an all-day festival, you’ll need sustenance. Food vendors include Pedro’s (tacos), Big Head Tacos, Hydn Cheese (gourmet grilled cheese) and BLAK Coffee. Public Craft Brewing has donated some beer, and there will be other beers, seltzers, soda and water available as well as a full service bar across the street at The Vault.

Creative Space Fest 2.0 is 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha. Admission is $15 at the entrance or $10 in advance at paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/YTXTNXH8JK34E. Note: Admission is free to people under age 18.

Fair music

There’s never a bad time during the summer for live music, and you can start to fill up -- literally -- at the Racine County Fair.

Of course, there is all of the usual fair stuff, but this column is about music. The Cheryl McCrary Band will perform the group's mix of jazz, standards, love songs, holiday favorites, patriotic medleys, covers, country, soulful gospel, contemporary church songs, hymns and more starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

McCrary performs regularly throughout the area, including for charities, a main one being Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention.

Northcape Express is also on the opening day bill, performing hits from throughout the decades starting at 7 p.m.

All "fair" things can be found at racinecountyfair.org.

The Racine County Fair opens Wednesday, July 27, with music by Cheryl McCrary Band at 4 p.m. and Northcape Express at 7 p.m. at the Racine County Fair Grounds, 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove.

Lincoln Park Live!

Lincoln Park Live! offers an incredible backdrop for live music every summer in Kenosha.

Set next to the beautiful flower garden in Lincoln Park, the four-concert summer series’ proceeds support a mentoring program for young people, focused on academic achievement, college readiness, career success and being of service to others.

The Tropics Reggae Band will be the draw next Wednesday.

Mike Dangeroux and his band are a high-tempo group that blends reggae with rock, R&B, jazz, calypso and Afro-Latin tunes.

Dangeroux and his bands have performed with a who’s who of musicians, including The Wailers, Yellowman, Third World, Buddy Guy, The Commodores, Regina Belle, Luther Allison, Betty Lavette, Edgar Winter, Lonnie Brooks and many more.

This won’t be your average reggae show; Dangeroux has been hailed for his guitar playing and versatility. Food and drinks will be provided by Fry Daddys and Rockitacos.

The Tropics Reggae Band performs at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Wednesday, July 27. at Lincoln Park Live, 7010 22nd Ave in Kenosha. Admission is free. Audience members should being lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Pike River concert series

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back Friday night with a performance by Violet Wilder at the 50-plus acre Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum.

Violet Wilder is often dumped into the "indie folk category" -- not that there's anything wrong with that -- but in truth, with three-part harmony and three multi-instrumentalists performing, the group is more of a lush sonic quilt of ethereal, dreamy introspective pop. Take the time to listen closely.

Violet Wilder performs starting at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Friday, July 22, at the Pike River Benefit Concert Series at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Tickets are $10 at the entrance for CASH ONLY. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Don’t bring in your own. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow.

Animal Crackers show

Racine’s long running jazz concert series, Animal Crackers, has another show Wednesday, this one featuring Marion Meadows.

The smooth jazz soprano saxophonist standout has been a regular on the charts and jazz radio since his 1990 debut. Before that, he was a sought after sideman for the likes of Eartha Kitt, The Temptations, Michael Bolton, Chuck Loeb and many more.

Tickets are $35 at the gate or $30 online at racinezoo.org. Make sure you have everything you need, e.g. bag chairs, blankets, knick knacks and paddy whacks, etc., as there are No Pass Outs. Picnic dinners are allowed, and there are plenty of food options on site, too. DO NOT bring in alcoholic beverages as they will be confiscated during bag checks at the entrance. All that said, this is a very pleasant place to catch a show with a lovely stage backdrop less than a hundred yards from Lake Michigan.

Marion Meadows performs starting at 7 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) Wednesday, July 27, at Racine Zoo’s Animal Crackers, 2131 N. Main St. in Racine.

Even more shows ...

There is so much live music to mention this week and not enough space. I just want to also recommend From Any Angle Saturday, July 23, at George’s Tavern in Racine, R’ Noggins Brewing Co's R’Rock Fest Sunday, July 24, in Kenosha and Vinyl Remix, performing Saturday, July 23, at Kenosha Brewing Co. in Kenosha.