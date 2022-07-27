Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Food and music at festival

It’s time for one final Taste of Wisconsin, today through Saturday at Celebration Place in Kenosha.

It’s not all about food, even though there will be close to 30 food vendors spread out on the festival grounds. You think that’s a lot? How about "food" for the ears and soul, too?

The festival has that covered, too, with about 80 bands on four stages. Oh, and there is no admission charge.

Live music at the free festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is something for most tastes in music. Blues, rock, jazz, country, jam, Celtic, acoustic acts and more will all make appearances. You can find a full list at tasteofwi.com.

Taste of Wisconsin is open 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, at Celebration Place in HarborPark, 54th Street and the lakefront in Downtown Kenosha.

Skerryvore at McAuliffe's Pub

First off, happy birthday, big fella. For JJ McAuliffe, a birthday celebration involves many friends, including the Scottish band Skerryvore at JJ’s venue McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. This will be the first date in the band’s U.S. tour. While the band performs mainly rock music (not Scotch on the rocks), they have incorporated pop, jazz, Cajun and country influences as well.

Skerryvore is consistently a top draw in the U.S. and Europe and is known for great live performances, having won Scotland’s Best Live Act multiple times. Tickets for the show in an intimate environment are only $22 and are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/skerryvore-jjs-birthday-bash-tickets-379999076467.

Skerryvore performs at 9 p.m. (Doors at 8 p.m.) Friday, July 29, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Symphony in the park

You want different? How about a symphony orchestra's collaboration with a rock band? That’s what you get Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park.

"Symphony in the Garten" is a mash-up of local pop and rock bands Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers and Spare Animals along with the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra.

According to the Well-Known Strangers’ management, it’s been “a bucket list item for the band to perform with an orchestra.”

Spare Animals will open the show followed by a one-hour set by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and ending with a 12-song set with the Well-Known Strangers and the orchestra. The band wrote the scores for the collaboration.

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers and Spare Animals all perform starting at 4 p.m. and running to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. There will be a large stage set up just north of the park's Biergarten for this free show.

Punk rock at George's Tavern

Michael Gibson and the staff of George’s Tavern in Racine have been knocking out great concerts regularly. All sorts of styles are welcome at the venue that helped give The Violent Femmes their start.

The Saturday night show this weekend will be hard rocking punk with three bands performing. The Rustix, Anti-Everything and Warplot will entertain the crowd, and donations for Planned Parenthood will be collected. All of that in three hours.

Milwaukee band The Rustix play "street punk" music; Kenosha’s Anti-Everything calls itself "obnoxious shortbus thrash punk"; Warplot is a Keno-Core band. (What's that, you say? Look it up.)

The Rustix, Anti-Everything and Warplot perform 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 30, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Friday night concert

What’s more all American than a Friday fish fry? How about a Friday fish fry along with a top-shelf Americana band performing an early evening show in the Biergarten at Union Park Tavern? I am talking the Rocky Rose Trio here. I was confused by that "trio" part and reached out. I’m guessing the band is concerned about noise levels when playing an outdoor concert and are going without a drummer. But no; it turns out the band's drummer, Steve Comeau, will be there on percussion.

Rocky Rose Trio performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, in Union Park Tavern’s Biergarten, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.