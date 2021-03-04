Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

‘International Mosaic’

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is back with an in-person performance Saturday night at Kemper Center.

Now in its 79th Season, the KSO continues to be a beacon of class and excellence in the community.

The third concert of this season is called International Mosaic. The pieces to be performed are Bela Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Novelletten” and Aaron Copland’s “Hoe Down.”

The Bartok piece is a short, fun mashup of seven Transylvanian folk melodies. The “Holberg Suite” is a neo-classic take on the Baroque melodies of J.S. Bach’s time. “Novelletten” is elegant and lyrical. Finally, “Hoe Down” is the perfect way to bring down the curtain; the piece is fairly ubiquitous, having been used in commercials and movies as well as being covered by bands like Emerson Lake and Palmer and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. It is the rollicking end to Copland’s “Rodeo.”