Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

‘International Mosaic’
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is back with an in-person performance Saturday night at Kemper Center.
Now in its 79th Season, the KSO continues to be a beacon of class and excellence in the community.
The third concert of this season is called International Mosaic. The pieces to be performed are Bela Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Novelletten” and Aaron Copland’s “Hoe Down.”
The Bartok piece is a short, fun mashup of seven Transylvanian folk melodies. The “Holberg Suite” is a neo-classic take on the Baroque melodies of J.S. Bach’s time. “Novelletten” is elegant and lyrical. Finally, “Hoe Down” is the perfect way to bring down the curtain; the piece is fairly ubiquitous, having been used in commercials and movies as well as being covered by bands like Emerson Lake and Palmer and Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. It is the rollicking end to Copland’s “Rodeo.”
The strings-only performance take place in Kemper’s auditorium. A limited number of seats are available to ensure social distancing for all in attendance, and tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. Both musicians and attendees are required to wear masks at all times, and temperatures and contact information will be checked as you arrive. Staff reserves the right to deny admittance to anyone who does not follow the safety guidelines.
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performs an “International Mosaic” concert 7:30 Saturday night (March 6) at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 at kenoshasymphony.org.
Well-Known Strangers streaming show
The last year has been rough on many creative folks. Take, for example, Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. “The Voice” alumni and her band missed out on touring Europe as well as some shows with Melissa Etheridge, among other things. You can help them out Friday night during their online only (via Facebook) show at Fusion. You have to go to the Facebook event page and reply “Going” if there are still openings. The cello-infused pop rock band isn’t charging admission per se but are hoping for $20 donations.
Betsy Ade and the Well Known Strangers are performing a Facebook Live show Friday night (March 5) from Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. You can find a link on Kenosha Fusion’s Facebook page, under “events.” Admission is limited to 50 people.
Open Mic with Brent Mitchell
One of my favorite songwriters, as well as singer and storyteller, is Brent Mitchell. The Grammy nominated (as songwriter) Texas transplant will host an afternoon Acoustic Open Mic on Sunday at Fusion. I don’t write up too many Open Mics, but Mitchell is an exception. His chats between songs are nearly as entertaining as the music. (It’s no surprise, since Mitchell is a past poet laureate of Kenosha.) Don’t worry though, the songs are visually and sonically rich, sometimes laugh-out-loud funny and other times heart breaking. Good stuff.
An Acoustic Open Mic with Brent Mitchell runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 7) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Admission is free.
Online music event
For nearly 30 years, there has been an excellent huge live music fundraiser in Racine.
Over its 28 years, Thoughts For Food has raised more than $435,000 and 113,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank.
In the past, there would be three or four bands performing at dozens of locations. This year, it is a virtual event with a dozen or so bands having taped live sets. Some of them have Kenosha ties. There will be links to donate. Some song snippets are already posted at thoughtsforfood.org. Full sets go up on Saturday. (If you prefer to donate offline, visit the Racine County Food Bank at 2000 DeKoven Ave., Unit No. 2 in Racine.)
Participating musicians and bands are Rocky Rose (lead singer formerly of Folkswagon), Full Flavor, Fall Hazard, Nick Ramsey & the Family, Steven Hull Experience, High Stakes Band, Slaughter Party, Weird Science, Ricky Orta Jr. Duo, Mohr Ave, VenganzA and Alahna Rae.
The artists aren’t making any money off this; all donations go to feed hungry people. You can check out full performances starting March 6 on YouTube.com (search “Thoughts for Food Racine”). You can also donate any time at www.thoughtsforfood.org.
