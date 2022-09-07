Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Art and music

One of the more enjoyable art fairs is coming up Saturday at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum in Somers.

The Hawthorn Hollow Art Fair features more than 60 visual artists of many different disciplines, plus kids' activities, a wide selection of food and beverages available for purchase, including local craft beer by Public Craft and live music by six different artists.

Matt Michael opens things up at 10 a.m. He is the singer for indie rock band Secondhand Silver.

At 11 a.m., you can catch one of the area's most loved performers and longtime Open Mic host Mark Paffrath.

At noon and 1:30 p.m., there is an interactive Drum Circle with Lesa Debergh.

The band Rusty Horse will play a blend of folk and Classics at 12:30 p.m. Willi Sterba is up at 3 p.m. Closing things out musically is the incredibly gifted singer, storyteller and performer Brent Mitchell.

You can also check out the "Diner in the Woods," where Dave Ramey and Ted Runnels will be spinning records from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Hawthorn Hollow Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10m at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers. Admission is $10 per vehicle.

Go Into The Void

The Void in downtown Racine is a visual delight, with murals, memorabilia, stacks of vintage televisions and, oh yeah, the bathrooms.

Add to the visuals the fact that owners Tom O’Connor and Samantha Lopez are longtime live music aficionados and you have the perfect setup for the free show … Into The Void!

The Saturday event features three bands. The show will feature a debut performance by the band Higgins, which features members of Carbellion and Shots and Ladders. Their social media describes the band's sound as "a little rock, a little punk and very dirty," so I’m guessing aggressive rock and punk.

Army of Cretins is a hardcore punk Kenosha band made up of veterans going back 15 years or so.

Slaughter Party is another veteran local band, specializing in horror punk but also bringing the happy. They have a new singer, Nicholas Liveris, along with Tim Smith from Sunshine Menace on bass and backing vocals. The show starts at 9 p.m., but come early and check the joint out.

"Into The Void" with the bands Higgins, Army of Cretins and Slaughter Party is 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Admission is free.

Paddy-O's big show

It’s time for another Giant Paddy-O’s Show Saturday at Paddy-O’s Pub in Kenosha.

This is the fifth show in the series and will have five acts performing, along with plenty of great visual art to check out and buy.

Ghost Machines is back with Justin Misch and Korye Champion doing their alternative hip hop thing with wisps of "trip hop," jazz and subtle classical undertones. Cool, literate stuff.

Guerrilla Ghost combines hip hop with the aggression of punk and metal. Cheap Sleaze plays old-school power pop punk, three chords and a cloud of fun. Joe Zumpano’s Old Wolves is doom folk and blues and quite intense for solo acoustic. Republicans on Welfare are pretty much one of the first couple groups you think of when someone asks what is Keno-Core.

Giant Paddy-O’s Show 5 starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Paddy-O’s Pub, 5022 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. Admission is free.

Fundraising jam

I have a special place in my heart for Hiawatha’s Johnny Cop Jam, as I knew the man the fundraiser is named after.

John Hetland was the off-duty police officer who tried to stop a man who pulled a gun in a bar a couple years ago and was shot and killed.

Johnny Cop Jam is a fundraiser to raise funds for someone to attend the Police Academy in Hetland’s name.

The bands donating their time and generosity for a great cause are Norton & Burgess at 4 p.m., Full Flavor at 6:30 p.m. and Taunting Richard at 9 p.m. The live music is outdoors so feel free to bring a lawn chair. There will be a lot of rock 'n' roll.

Hiawatha’s Johnny Cop Jam starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. in Racine.

Whole lotta music

If you’re looking for some live music with some different feels to it this weekend, Hot Logarto at George’s Tavern on Saturday could be a decent choice.

The band's social media pegs the group as "Afro-Cuban, funk and American urban music with everyday reality chants." The YouTube clips I listened to were more jazz sounding, so there's a lot going on here musically.

Hot Logarto performs starting at 9 Saturday night, Sept. 10, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.