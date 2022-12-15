Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

All-star band at McAuliffe's Pub

How many times do you see a column like this shouting about a band featuring a “who's who” lineup of top music artists? A lot, right?

Well, when Louie Lucchesi brings his band Louie & The Flashbombs to McAuliffe’s Pub Friday night, he will be bringing a “WHO'S WHO” of Milwaukee talent with him.

Lucchesi started his musical journey performing in tough New York City clubs like CBGB's, Tramps and The Bitter End.

Louie & The Flashbombs' songs, co-written by Lucchesi and Mike Benign, combine that 1970s NYC rock with Benign’s incredibly catchy, slightly alternative pop rock.

Why does Benign’s name sound familiar? Just a few of his bands that have been all over Brew City clubs include Blue in the Face, Arms, Legs & Feet and The Mike Benign Compulsion. (Some of my personal favorite bands from back then.)

So, who else is in the group? Keyboardist Matt Meixner has performed with The Willy Porter Band, 5 Card Studs, Jasmine Road Affair and Mea Jima. Guitarist Al Hildenbrand was with Pet Engine and Britpop. Bassist Paul Biemann played with Blue in the Face, Arms, Legs & Feet and The Mike Benign Compulsion. Drummer Bo Conlon hit the skins for the BoDeans, Pat McCurdy and Crime Family. Oh yeah, after returning from New York, Lucchesi fronted Crime Family, Brother Louie and Klaus Nomi’s Homies. Even if you don’t know any of these bands, after this show you’ll be digging into all these back catalogs.

Kenosha’s own Dropping Daisies are also on the bill. Great booking, JJ.

Louie & The Flashbombs perform Friday, Dec. 16, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Cactii and ugly sweaters

It’s Ugly Sweater Party time. Why not combine that with some live music? You can do just that with Cactii when they perform Friday night at Hattrix.

For those not in the know, Cactii plays what they like to call "organic spaceship music." Which is, what? Simply, a groovy mix of funk, jams, rock, blues and jazz.

In addition to the band’s high-energy original tunes, they also bring to the table their versions of songs by the Grateful Dead, Phish, Prince and more. So, who is the crew of the Organic Spaceship? Mike Bielarczak (guitar, vocals), Mark Ruck (bass, vocals), Chaz Parker (drums, vocals) and Lucas Dickinson (keyboards, vocals) have played in bands like Asparagii, SLM, Terry n The Front, Hot House Barkers and Braided Funk.

Cactii performs starting at 8:30 Friday night, Dec. 16, at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. in Kenosha.

Creative Space shows

There’s a lot of great stuff happening this weekend at Kenosha Creative Space.

Tonight, it's Open Mic, Open Jam, Open Studio, Open Photo Studio night hosted by the mega talented Haven Wells. The Open Mic and Jam runs from 8 to 11 p.m. If you’re working on visual art, the Space has some materials for you to work with. It’s free to participate but feel free to donate.

Friday, come to Kenosha Creative Space to check out a new band called Gold Label. The indie rock band is comprised of four Tremper High Schoolers: Aleks Jankier on vocals and rhythm guitar, Jack Salisbury on drums and percussion, Evan Arneson on bass and Ian Valdez on lead guitar. They will do a mix of original songs and hits. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

On Saturday night, Spirit Shakers will stir things up. It seems like I keep trying to define this fine band’s music, but they don’t fall into any of the usual categories. Spirit Shakers is kind of the band you stumble across playing in a bar where you’re meeting your friends. “Hey, they sound all right,” you think to yourself. A couple songs later your foot is tapping and your head is bopping and your bud asks if you’re paying attention to him. Two songs after that, you are blissfully jamming along and forgot you were supposed to hanging with your friend. You’re now hanging with your new Spirit Shaker friends. Kind of like that.

Kenosha Creative Space has Open Create Night Thursday, Dec. 15, hosted by Haven Wells; live music Friday, Dec. 16, with Gold Label; and Spirit Shakers performing on Saturday, Dec. 17. Kenosha Creative Space is located 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Pat is in the house

Some helpful advice. If you’re thinking of going to a Pat McCurdy show, you’ll have more fun if you know the lyrics to the chorus of his song “Sex and Beer.” There’s a dance too, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

I bring this up because Pat McCurdy will perform Saturday night at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Downtown Kenosha.

So, the chorus goes, “Sex and beer, sex and beer/Are the two things we hold dear. Sex and beer, sex and beer/Are the things we like ‘round here.” You see, a Pat concert is driven by audience participation. Humor, pop trivia, current events and "sing the next line" of the '70s, '80s, '90s or whenever hit are also part of the fun. Put this all to fast-paced hyper melodic tunes and you understand why so many people come out to partake of his shows dozens of times.

Pat McCurdy performs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha.

Paddygrass debuts

What do you get when you mix traditional Celtic music and bluegrass? Well, the two are pretty close in sound. If you are planning on hanging out on Racine’s southside Saturday, the answer to the question is Paddygrass. To be exact, Derek Byrne and Paddygrass will take the McAuliffe’s Pub stage at 8 p.m. According to Byrne, the band performs a mix of Celtic, bluegrass, gospel and sea shanties, plus folk songs from Ireland, Scotland and the U.S.

It’s their first time here. Let’s give them a crowd.

Paddygrass performs Saturday night, Dec. 17, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.