Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The band entertains with a variety of hits and their own tunes from their upcoming debut record. Fusion bosses Aimee and Danny Crucianelli are asking folks to pony up a $7 cover charge and to social distance and wear a mask.

Would You Kindly? performs Saturday night (April 10) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the music starting at 9 p.m.

Terry Peterson in the house

If you’re a fan of topnotch guitar playing and get out a lot, you are probably familiar with Terry Peterson. If you haven’t heard him yet, you have a few chances to catch him performing this weekend.

He’s a great guy and can play anything. This weekend, he’s playing Gypsy jazz and more straight-ahead jazz, with some rock thrown in.

The guitar virtuoso will perform with Chaine de gitane at Sazzy B tonight and at Union Park Tavern Friday night.

Since the man can go and go, you can also catch him performing with Triad Saturday night, also at Sazzy B.