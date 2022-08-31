Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Music at the lake

It’s Labor Day weekend, and you live right next to a Great Lake.

Whatcha gonna do?

It’s my job to suggest things, so how about food, drinks and live music right at the water's edge?

The great thing is that Smoke’d on the Water in Racine has Live music Saturday, Sunday and Monday. All three days are free and afternoon and early evening, plus the food is filling fare and reasonably priced.

There are two acts on both Saturday and Sunday, performing from 2 to 9 p.m.

First up on Saturday is the Dr. Boogie Band. Formerly known the Jimmy LeRose Band, Dr. Boogie Band is classic rock and old school country with a very large repertoire from which to cull. LeRose changed the name in honor of his brother, so show some love and support. From 6 to 9 p.m., you can catch a variety of rock and party music courtesy of 3 Floors Up.

On Sunday, the Smith-Nelson Project starts the music from 2 to 5 p.m. Larry Smith and Mark Nelson are a laidback duo of vocals and saxophone, with some keyboards sprinkled in. From 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, it's everyone’s -- well, many, many people’s -- favorite '80s music band, Weird Science.

Finally, on Monday, you can catch Quic & Company from 4 to 7 p.m. Coming from Minnesota, Quic is a native Kringlevillager who performs old-school R&B, Top 40 and soft rock. He reached out to say, “Can’t wait to come back to my hometown and perform with some of my Racine co-musicians.”

Oh, you'll be out of town all weekend? Come out Friday night for the 6 to 9 p.m. Open Jam.

There's plenty of live music for Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-5) at Smoke’d on the Water, 5 Fifth St. in Downtown Racine. It’s immediately east of the Festival Site, now named Rotary Park.

Tonight at The Port

There will be a good, old-fashioned Port of Kenosha style show tonight at, yes, The Port.

Three bands hitting on goth, punk and "noise rock" will put on the free show starting 8:30 p.m. The band that never can die, Die Monster Die, is up first with their cramps-styled punk-goth. The mid-slot band Primitive Broadcast Service is a Brew-Town skronky noise rock band. You probably have an idea what final act Anti-Everything is like by the name. Let’s use the band’s description of "thrash punk from Kenosha." Yeah, it will be loud and sweaty. Tip your bartenders. Bring ear protection.

Anti-Everything, Primitive Broadcast Service and Die Monster Die perform starting at 8:30 tonight, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St. in Kenosha.

Music at The Nash

First Fridays in Racine is a pretty big offering sort of night. Imagine the first Friday of the month also marking the beginning of a long holiday weekend and you’ve got Whoo Hoo!

One of the several events happening on this First Friday is a Boys and Toys concert at 7 p.m. Friday at The Nash in Downtown Racine.

Boys and Toys were brought back to The Nash because they’ve killed here before. They’ve also killed at Summerfest, State Fair and hundreds of other venues. Why? Let’s ask them: “It’s all about the rock show. Big music, big amps and a dynamic stage performance.” There are a lot of other shows and great ethnic restaurants within a short walk of this venue, too.

Boys and Toys perform starting at 7 Friday night, Sept. 2, at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine.

Lakeside Lounge finale

I’m way late to the party this year but better late than missed completely, right?

Wednesday evening is the 2022 finale of Kemper Center in Kenosha’s Lakeside Lounge series.

Situated at the northernmost lawn area on the Lake Michigan side of Kemper, the venue is nearly as spectacular as the music provided by the Jill Plaisted Band. Singer and songwriter Plaisted is easily one of the more recognizable Kenosha musicians having graced stages for years. Whether singing an American music hit or one of her own compositions, Plaisted’s pure and easy vocals call to mind a singer the caliber of Bonnie Raitt.

This is something to take the whole family to for an evening out.

Food will be provided by the Hydn Cheese Food Truck and beverages including full bar can be purchased in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. Don’t bring your own alcohol, but feel free to bring lawn chairs.

The Jill Plaisted Band performs 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Kemper Center's Lakeside Lounge, 6501 Third Ave. in Kenosha.