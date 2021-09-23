Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

It’s starting to get close to Spooky Season and that means it’s time for Hattrix Horror.
Six bands in the Punk, Rock and Metal veins will perform Friday. Since there are so many acts, the show starts 8 p.m., with doors open at 7p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door but you can save two of those by swinging over to Hattrix in advance.
Thin the Herd is back with its metal act and a new drummer. Punks Stay Up All Night and Fight is back in town and Racine’s It’s Going Well will visit for the first time.
Local Thrash Punks Anti-Everything will pop their performance cherry here. Death Metal band The Hatred Embrace and Horror Punk band Slaughter Party round out the packed lineup.
The Hattrix Horror will feature six bands Friday at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.
Vocal trio
Do you like your live music served up with a splash of humor? Head over to Public Craft Brewing Saturday where Babe-Alon 5 will give you a good dunking.
The vocal trio, along with Peanu Reeves on the keys, makes a complete show out of their concerts. In addition to killer vocals, the group adds nostalgia, humor and a wee bit of raunchy play on words. They are so popular that there will be two shows, a 6:30 p.m. early show and an 8 p.m. prime time show.
Tickets are $15 by going to eventbrite.com and searching Babe-Alon 5 and Public Craft.
Babe-Alon 5 will perform at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.
Kenosha Thrashtacular
This seems to be the weekend for Heavy music. The Port will play host Friday, to the Kenosha Thrashtacular. Two Kenosha bands will be joined by a couple of acts from our southern suburb, Chicago.
The locals are Revel in Rot and Warplot. They will be joined by Armored Assault and Whut? Both Windy City Thrash acts have been at it since the early 2000s with Whut? being a crossover act adding Hardcore and Punk to the sonic maelstrom. This is a free show starting at 9 p.m., doors opening at 8 p.m.
Kenosha Thrashtacular with Revel in Rot, Warplot, Armored Assault and Whut? is Friday at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St.
Piano performer
Being a solo piano performer in a bar isn’t the easiest job in the world. You’re often ignored, just background music hardly heard over all the revelers’ ruckus.
That is not how things work out for Stu the Piano Guy. Stu will perform Friday at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Michael “Stu” Stoinski knows how to work a crowd, in addition to performing solo, having played in bands including Bella Cain. Having started on piano at age 9 — he still has that rent-to-own piano – Stu has developed a free wheeling style where anything goes except audience members.
Stu the Piano Guy will perform Friday at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 6th Ave.
Union Park Tavern
I’m not sure, but I may have missed writing up Union Park Tavern’s always popular Oktoberfest last week. Sorry, I know people look forward to it.
With that said, The UPT has a lot of live music this weekend. On Thursday it’s the Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam. Friday’s show is a double bill of R&B act Cool Breeze and the popular variety of Sipos & Young. Music wraps up Saturday with the retro-fueled Sweet Sheiks.
Live music happens Thursday through Saturday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
Greater Racine
There is no shortage of Oktoberfest celebrations around here, including one up in the Racine area. The 4th Annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden just west of Racine. There will be live music, a pig roast, stein hosting, games and a lot more.
The free weekend celebration boasts a couple dozen craft beers on tap and food trucks. The music lineup will include Jay Mathes today, Koltrane on Friday, and Failure To Launch on Saturday, all 6 to 9 p.m.
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is located in the Caledonia-Mt Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville.
Oktoberfest at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is Thursday through Sunday at 9614 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville.
That’s it for this week. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.
Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up.