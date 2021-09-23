Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Tickets are $15 by going to eventbrite.com and searching Babe-Alon 5 and Public Craft.

Babe-Alon 5 will perform at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St.

Kenosha Thrashtacular

This seems to be the weekend for Heavy music. The Port will play host Friday, to the Kenosha Thrashtacular. Two Kenosha bands will be joined by a couple of acts from our southern suburb, Chicago.

The locals are Revel in Rot and Warplot. They will be joined by Armored Assault and Whut? Both Windy City Thrash acts have been at it since the early 2000s with Whut? being a crossover act adding Hardcore and Punk to the sonic maelstrom. This is a free show starting at 9 p.m., doors opening at 8 p.m.

Kenosha Thrashtacular with Revel in Rot, Warplot, Armored Assault and Whut? is Friday at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St.

Piano performer

Being a solo piano performer in a bar isn’t the easiest job in the world. You’re often ignored, just background music hardly heard over all the revelers’ ruckus.