Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Singer comes home

Award-winning singer Bethany Thomas will perform Wednesday night with her band at 58 Below in Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, the now Chicago-based Thomas is wowing critics as a singer, actor and writer.

Among her honors are a Joseph Jefferson Award and Black Theater Alliance Award as well as a 3Arts Award in music. She has appeared at the Goodman Writers Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Porchlight, Court, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Northlight Theater, where she starred as Patsy Cline, Judy Garland, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Maria Callas. All IN THE SAME SHOW! That basically defines range.

When not working and touring with her own band, Thomas sings, writes and records with country-punk icon Jon Langford.

With the great stage presence that comes from an acting background -- backed by solid delivery of edgy rock, punk and soul music supplemented by an operatic range -- the Bethany Thomas Band playing in a small club is a show you don’t want to miss. $20 tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/bethany-thomas-band-tickets-401638781407?aff=efbeventtix.

The Bethany Thomas Band performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 58 Below, 504 58th St in Kenosha.

Songwriter in concert

As a concert photographer and former Summerfest stage manager, I’m asked often if I could go back in time, who would I like to see in concert. Of course there are several, but let me throw Townes Van Zant into the mix. It would certainly be a treat to catch the legendary songwriter. Since I’m stuck on this time frequency, why not catch Brent Mitchell Friday night at Union Park Tavern?

It's not really the same, but Mitchell’s songs have that wonderful master storyteller touch with a better technical sonic edge. Make sense? Just go see Brent, please.

Brent Mitchell performs 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Brewery anniversary bash

R’Noggin Brewing Co.’s Sixth Anniversary Party is coming up Saturday.

What do you get for a sixth anniversary present? Well, the traditional gifts are iron and candy.

So, for R’Noggin, let’s go with metal music along with the sweetness of oldies, country and rock.

The brewery likes to celebrate with live music and will have a handful of live acts on hand to ring in the day.

It’s more than just music, though, as there will be free carving pumpkins while they last, a Haunted Trick-or-Treat Trail for kids from 2 to 5 p.m. (candy, right?), a Haunted Trail through the woods with scare actors from 7 to 10 p.m., raffle prizes (tickets available now in the Tap Room), food trucks, craft vendors, apple cider and taffy apples and plenty of sweets for Sweetest Day.

The live music will be provided by — in order starting at 1 p.m. — Affects (oldies), Ronnie Nyles Band (country), e.z.s (rock), Monroe (hard rock) and H1Z1 (metal).

R'Noggin Brewing Co.'s Sixth Anniversary Party is Saturday, Oct. 15, at R'Noggin Brewing Co, 6521 120th Ave. in Kenosha.

Sweetest Day tunes

Speaking of Sweetest Day, I’ll be spending it with my sweet rat terrier Nina. The rest of you might be interested in checking out Sweetest Day: The Best of Sinatra and Martin Saturday at the Corner House on the Lake in Racine. Call for Dining Reservations (262-637-1295) after 4 p.m. The music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Performer Tom Martin is one of the "Martins" involved, with the other being the songs of Dean Martin. Sinatra would be Frank, duh. There are a lot of timeless love songs to be devoured along with your meal.

Sweetest Day: The Best of Sinatra and Martin is Saturday, Oct. 15. The music starts 5:30 p.m. at the Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gas Light Circle in Racine.