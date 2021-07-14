Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

I missed show No. 1 in this year’s Pike River Benefit Concert Series. Show No. 2 in the series at Hawthorn Hollow is Friday, featuring the local group Cactii.
The “organic spaceship music” band is generally referred to as a “jam band,” but they are much more.
Mike Bielarcyk, Mark Ruck, Chaz Parker and Lucas Dickinson use their extensive musical chops to fuse funk, rock, reggae, blues and whatever else pops into their heads with the jam music to create their own special sound that is a big groove. Or, as the band says: The music “features avant-garde musical improvisation served on a platter of original compositions and handpicked covers.
The middle show of the three-date series starts 6 p.m. Friday and is a fundraiser for the organization. Tickets are $10 at the venue. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Don’t bring carry-ins.
Creative Space event
“Creative Space Fest.” It just sounds cool.
It’s an event put on by Kenosha Creative Space on Saturday.
According to The Space, “The purpose of this event is to bring creation, art, food and music to our community while raising money for Kenosha’s favorite nonprofit art space.”
It will be an all-day event, running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., its family fun with painting, lawn games, face painting, flash mobs, tie-dying, art demonstrations and more.
There will be two music stages. On the Main Stage the bands are — in order, starting at 1 p.m. — Salamander, Vertigo, Toke Magic (psychedelic rock/jam band), Lunde (modern rock), Spirit Shakers (Americana, folk, rock, alternative) and Indigo Canyon (smooth variety of styles).
On the Acoustic Stage, the acts are Miss B Haven from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m. and Billy Farmer from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Bring some extra cash for the art vendors: Hot Mess Studio, Leah Jurgens, Nothing’s Wrong Here Studio, Dyes For Your Eyes, Lunar Garden Glass, Lissa Bujniewicz, Jill Zgorzelski, Hoop Star/Baked Unicorn, Aaron Clutter and Jakes Pen Art.
Music at The Port
The Port is putting on a great indie show Saturday night, featuring three acts.
Old Wolves, Cheap Sleaze and Indonesian Junk will all perform.
Old Wolves is an acoustic act unlike most any other you have ever heard. Raw nerve endings indie, aggressive Americana and doom folk all make appearances. Cheap Sleaze is a fire-breathing three chords and a cloud of dust power pop punk band. Indonesian Junk is a high-energy glam, punk, power pop, rock ‘n’ roll amalgam. This is a tremendous free show starting at 10 p.m. (Doors open at 9 p.m.).
Sleeper show
Sleepersound is one of those bands that is in a category of its own. The group is performing Saturday at 58 Below, along with Jukebox Zeros.
Sleepersound combines ambient rock riffs and soaring crescendo with a live video score. It sounds like a lot and it is. In a good way. Jukebox Zeros play deep cuts from the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Acoustic Soul at the Shell
“At the Shell” is yet another quality music series happening in town. Held every Tuesday in July and August at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell, MAAM (Musicians Assisting Advancing Musicians) presents a wide array of quality local acts.
Acoustic Soul is the featured act Tuesday. It is a 6 p.m. show, so if you have to get to work early, no worries.
Acoustic Soul is a local all-star Americana band with top-shelf players and wonderful vocals. Hyperbole? Nope. Acoustic Soul features Rick Branch (vocals), Don Miller (drums and vocals), Terry Peterson (guitar), and special guest Mark Paffrath on mandolin. So, there.
