Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

I missed show No. 1 in this year’s Pike River Benefit Concert Series. Show No. 2 in the series at Hawthorn Hollow is Friday, featuring the local group Cactii.

The “organic spaceship music” band is generally referred to as a “jam band,” but they are much more.

Mike Bielarcyk, Mark Ruck, Chaz Parker and Lucas Dickinson use their extensive musical chops to fuse funk, rock, reggae, blues and whatever else pops into their heads with the jam music to create their own special sound that is a big groove. Or, as the band says: The music “features avant-garde musical improvisation served on a platter of original compositions and handpicked covers.

The middle show of the three-date series starts 6 p.m. Friday and is a fundraiser for the organization. Tickets are $10 at the venue. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Don’t bring carry-ins.

