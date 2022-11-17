Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

First off, my apologies for having no column last week. I wrote one, but for some reason (the mysteries of the digital world), it never made its way to the paper. Sorry to those bands and venues who missed out on some ink.

Let’s start again.

Rockers at The Void

There are two rock bands performing Saturday night at The Void in Racine. Grislier is a post-hardcore, heavy post-punk alternative rock band comprised of many Root City music veterans. Heck, while you’re at it, add some more post- whatever on there.

The band members' lineage includes the local bands Dick Tater, Hanging Fire, The Haz Bros, Quaz, Stellar and the mighty Snooky.

Also on the bill Saturday is The Daisy Pushers, a punk rock hits band, also out of Racine.

Grislier and The Daisy Pushers perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Nov. 19, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Racine. There’s no door charge, so use that money you save to tip the bartenders and sound person.

Scat Cats at Sazzy B

Many of you are familiar with Carole Crawford from her work with the John Crawford Jazz Band.

Well, all of you, and then some more, should come out to Sazzy B Friday night to catch her other stellar jazz combo, the Scat Cats.

Crawford got the combo together back in 2018 to utilize Chicago friends Andy Schum (piano and other instruments) and John Otto (reeds) with the idea of a piano/reeds/vocals trio.

The focus is on 1920s and 1930s early jazz. The group performs every week at Chicago’s Green Mill and has been tapped by the New York Times and Philadelphia Enquirer as one of the finest reed/piano/trumpet (with Paul Asaro on horn) combos in the country.

At the Sazzy B show, Crawford will pay homage to jazz heroes, doing pieces made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Annette Hanshaw and Bessie Smith, along with early Broadway show tunes from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Fats Waller and others.

Due to the trio being in such high demand, it may be a while before they are here again, so check out this show.

The Scat Cats perform starting at 8:30 Friday night, Nov. 18, at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha.

Residency at McAuliffe's Pub

The James Yorgan Sextet will return to McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine for another residency starting Thursday.

The six-piece group — Yorgan on bass, Mick Heberling on drums, Dave Sturino on keys, Tom Meredith on Trumpet, Dave Ferguson on trombone and Steve Jacob on sax — is packed with top-shelf talent. Expect material along the lines of swing to contemporary tunes, George Benson, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr. and more.

The James Yorgan Sextet will start an every-other-week residency Thursday, Nov. 17, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

One-man show

You can catch an amazing performer at McAuliffe’s Friday night when Hamell on Trial returns.

The solo performer with the ancient battered acoustic guitar delivers an American punk rock, anti-folk, spoken word battering ram of a show.

Writers have described the show as "Hamell is a one man rock show" (Henry Rollins), "Bill Hicks, Hunter S. Thompson and Joe Strummer all rolled into one" (Philadelphia Weekly) and a “one man Tarantino flick: loud, vicious, luridly hilarious, gleefully and deeply offensive” (Village Voice). I’ve caught him a couple times and loved him.

Hamell on Trial performs Friday, Nov. 18, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. The starting time and cover charge were still TBA as of press time.

Two nights of metal bands

A guy I know in Milwaukee has a company called Too Much Metal (for one hand). We have a similar “problem” this weekend at 58 Below in Kenosha and the "Nightmare in November II" event.

They booked so much metal music that it has to be spread out over two nights.

For only $5 per day you can catch five bands Friday and/or six more on Saturday. On Friday, in reverse order, it’s Slaughter Party (11 p.m.), Thin the Herd, The Suffering, Bastards Asylum and Seven Cities Dead (7 p.m.). For Saturday’s show it’s Siren of Sorrow (11 p.m.), Masada, DUSK, Blodwar, Devangelist and Revel in Rot (6 p.m.). Is that too much metal — or not enough?

58 Below's two-day Metal Fest starts at 7 Friday night, Nov. 18, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

At home with Jack and Jill

Last year, the Home Concerts by Jack and Jill Jazz sold out quickly, so here is some advance notice. The two-hour shows are Friday, Dec. 2; Saturday, Dec. 3; and Sunday, Dec. 4, at their beautifully decorated home. Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with seating limited to 22 people at each show. The $25 charge includes wine, beer, hot cider, soft drinks, fruit and veggies and home-baked goodies before the performance and at intermission. To get in on this, email jackandjilljazz@gmail.com or call 262-552-4012.