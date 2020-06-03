Local music: Getting your fix through streaming (and live) events

The shows will feature a solo or duo act, according to Route 20, and will run through the end of September.

The featured artist this Sunday afternoon is Marie Martens. The guitarist is popular in the Chicago-to-Milwaukee blues scene, adding her own other music loves to the mix. Riding underneath the almost always present deep blues are flourishes of rock ‘n’ roll, roots, funk and swamp pop. Keep your eyes on the Route 20 Facebook page for more shows to come.

Marie Martens performs noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant (located just west of I-94 on Highway 20 in Racine County).

Friday night show

Here is a heads-up, new date shoutout for the 1175 Sports Pub & Eatery’s show by Koltrane. If you had a carryout order there during the stay at home period, you were sent free tickets (check your mail). The new date for the show is this Friday.

The venue books a lot of big shows and has a professional setup. Koltrane is a high-energy country rock hits band from Milwaukee. If you want to go but didn’t get any free tickets, you can still attend for a $5 cover charge. You might want to get there early, though, as new social distancing guidelines will limit attendance to the first 100 people to enter.