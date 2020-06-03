Local music: Getting your fix through streaming (and live) events

Welcome to another week featuring a mixed bag of live, in-person shows and streaming events.
Kenosha Creates concerts
Kenosha Creative Space is continuing to do a great job — in partnership wth Backyard Dream Studios and V2 Productions — with the live stream Kenosha Creates Concert Series. They are high-quality productions, featuring excellent artists. The guests for Saturday’s Kenosha Comes Together Benefit Concert are Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with guest Ghost in Color. Ade, of course, was a recent, very well-liked contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” and has a ton of talent. The main thing you need to know about the Well-Known Strangers (and Ade, for that matter) is that after she hit international fame, she did not dump the band for a bunch of Los Angeles studio folks. Yeah, they’ve got chops, too.
The band’s music is a nice mix of indie, pop and rock with thoughtful messages. Special guest Ghost in Color is the alt-folk project of Jake Kleinhardt and Kathleen Nottingham.
The performance starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers and Ghost in Color will stream on the Facebook and Youtube channels of Kenosha Creative Space.
Jazz at the HobNob
Jazz guitarist Dave Braun has had an incredible residency at the northside eatery the HobNob, performing as part of the Dave Braun Trio for longer than some of you have lived on this little rock.
Braun performed there last week as a solo artist but will be joined by a rhythm section for a Friday night show.
Braun is a product of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, earning his bachelor’s degree in music and studying under Tim Bell and James Yoghourtjian. He also studied for a decade under guitar legend Joe Pass, paying him in cigars.
Braun’s style is old-school, traditional jazz performed on his Gibson Custom L5. For a couple of weeks, the trio will have a slightly different look with the great Jim Yorgan on bass and Paul Westphal on drums. If you head out, be safe.
Dave Braun, Jim Yorgan and Paul Westphal performs starting at 7 Friday night in the lounge at the HobNob, 277 Sheridan Road.
Route 20 live music series
The folks at Route 20 in Sturtevant are starting up a summertime acoustic concert series. It is titled, not so coincidentally, Summer Acoustic Series. The music will run twice a week. Wednesday shows are 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon shows are noon to 3 p.m.
The shows will feature a solo or duo act, according to Route 20, and will run through the end of September.
The featured artist this Sunday afternoon is Marie Martens. The guitarist is popular in the Chicago-to-Milwaukee blues scene, adding her own other music loves to the mix. Riding underneath the almost always present deep blues are flourishes of rock ‘n’ roll, roots, funk and swamp pop. Keep your eyes on the Route 20 Facebook page for more shows to come.
Marie Martens performs noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant (located just west of I-94 on Highway 20 in Racine County).
Friday night show
Here is a heads-up, new date shoutout for the 1175 Sports Pub & Eatery’s show by Koltrane. If you had a carryout order there during the stay at home period, you were sent free tickets (check your mail). The new date for the show is this Friday.
The venue books a lot of big shows and has a professional setup. Koltrane is a high-energy country rock hits band from Milwaukee. If you want to go but didn’t get any free tickets, you can still attend for a $5 cover charge. You might want to get there early, though, as new social distancing guidelines will limit attendance to the first 100 people to enter.
Koltrane will perform starting at 8 Friday night at the Music Heals show at 1175 Sports Pub & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville. A simple way to remember the venue’s location is that it is at the intersection of highways 11 and 75 in Racine County.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
