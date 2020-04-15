Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

Rock radio

Conan Neutron is one of the truly cool dudes in music, and we are lucky to have him right here. His band, Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, playlocally but also tour the country a fair amount. Neutron is a smart and funny and talented dude who knows a lot of great music. He has a superb website called RadioNOPE. NOPE is for rock music lovers who want to hear new stuff as well as the Melvins, fugazi, The Stooges and Gang of Four. The station is curated by music lovers, not corporate bean counters. According to Neutron, it is “Rock radio the way it was meant to be.” Say yes to NOPE. You can find it at www.radionope.com.

Live streaming show

Jess the Ska Kid is back with another live underground show on her Facebook page today. She has a live stream every Tuesday and Thursday. Before all of the weirdness, the shows were usually an interview and live performance. With social distancing and all, she has gotten even more creative to bring new material to you.