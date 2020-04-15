Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

My photographer friend Rene Amado (look him up) clued me in last year on something called Art Drop Day. Painters, photographers, musicians and artists of all ilk would place a piece of art somewhere and leave online clues for people to go out and find it and keep it, then post a picture of them with the art thanking the artist. It is basically a giant Art Scavenger Hunt.
Something similar is happening every day online now.
People are creating and posting and searching. So many artists I know are doing weekly or even daily projects, posting new songs. Why? While so many artists are trapped inside, they are finding their creativity cannot be locked up. It is bursting to get out. Please do not feel alone. Share your gift, whatever it is. Be safe. Find art.
Album release
Feeling nostalgic? I got some news from Chad Canfield recently that made me both sad and happy. It seems that his old, beloved by many, band Richard Cranium Sideshow has finally gotten around to releasing its debut record “Hippie-Hop.” The release (which I missed, so sorry) was April 9, which would have been drummer Marc Eaton’s 36th birthday. It has been nearly six years since Eaton died and eight years since the album’s soft release at 2012’s SRIM Fest.
According to Canfield, “It’s been a wild ride, losing Marc, but it’s time that his friends, family and fans have an opportunity to hear his music again. It’s unfair of us to be hoarding it, hidden away on a hard drive. The world needs as much music, nostalgia and entertainment as possible right now.” “Hippie-Hop” can be found on bandcamp at https://richardcraniumsideshow.bandcamp.com/album/hippie-hop
Rock radio
Conan Neutron is one of the truly cool dudes in music, and we are lucky to have him right here. His band, Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, playlocally but also tour the country a fair amount. Neutron is a smart and funny and talented dude who knows a lot of great music. He has a superb website called RadioNOPE. NOPE is for rock music lovers who want to hear new stuff as well as the Melvins, fugazi, The Stooges and Gang of Four. The station is curated by music lovers, not corporate bean counters. According to Neutron, it is “Rock radio the way it was meant to be.” Say yes to NOPE. You can find it at www.radionope.com.
Live streaming show
Jess the Ska Kid is back with another live underground show on her Facebook page today. She has a live stream every Tuesday and Thursday. Before all of the weirdness, the shows were usually an interview and live performance. With social distancing and all, she has gotten even more creative to bring new material to you.
Today, her guest will be a Milwaukee band with a rather provocative name that you should really just check out her Facebook page. The show will be a phone interview and most likely include a fair amount of music. The band’s music falls into the collision of noise rock, punk, grindcore and sludge. If you haven’t checked out Jess the Ska Kid yet, you really should. She really has her finger on the pulse and she was doing this live online stuff before everyone else jumped in. Just go to Facebook.com and search “Jess the Ska Kid.”
Jazz online
There is a great daily Facebook music posting happening for jazz fans. Trumpeter Eric Jacobson has been posting a song every day since the Safer at Home directive began. Every day, Jacobson and a friend or two from various parts of the country get together online to perform a Charlie Parker song.
At the time of this writing, there have been 28 straight days of incredible jazz.
Parker was one of the greatest and most influential jazz saxophonists ever to perform. Jacobson is no slouch in the talent department either. From Racine, now living in Milwaukee and having done shows here in Kenosha, Jacobson has performed with Grammy Award winning artists Eric Benet, Tito Puente Jr., Benny Golson, Phil Woods and Brian Lynch. He also toured the world from 2010 through 2013 with Milwaukee’s renowned neo-soul band Kings Go Forth.
These days, Jacobson is a first call performer for high-profile gigs in Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago when he isn’t busy with the band We Six. Check out his Facebook page; he plans on doing Charlie Parker songs daily for a while.
That's it for this week.
