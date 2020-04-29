Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

The creativity of artists during the safer-at-home run is getting pretty fun to watch. Many are certainly not going quietly into the good night. Brad Hesse is a good example. Hesse is the singer and guitarist for the band 2 Ball Screwball. For this project though, like Conan Neutron’s Radio Nope, Hesse is shining his light on other artists.
Every night of the shutdown, Hesse is doing a live stream called “Punk Rock Storytellers Unplugged.” The featured artists are from all areas. The guest tonight is Homeless Gospel Choir.
“Homeless Gospel Choir” is the performing name of Derek Zanetti, a folk-punk musician from Pittsburgh. His act consists of his voice, his emotions and his acoustic guitar. Keep checking Hesse’s Facebook page for other daily acts.
Jazzy videos
Jack Grassell and Jill Jensen may not be the most familiar names to many people in Kenosha, although they perform regularly throughout Wisconsin and are highly respected.
If you enjoy exceptional guitar jazz, Grassell should be on your go-to list. He is on the top tier of technical players, having mastered all forms of jazz. Along with his wife, Jill, they form Jack and Jill Jazz. Jensen is a songstress at home in the realm of jazz standards and vintage pop. Their performances are friendly, upbeat and very engaging.
The duo has been posting weekly vintage videos of performances. The videos feature just Grassell or both of them performing and are posted at www.facebook.com/jackjilljazz.
Let me get back to Grassell for a bit. A while back, a virus hit him that nearly took his life and he had to relearn how to do many basic things, not the least was, learn to play guitar. No one thought he would be able to master the instrument again. Well, he is still one of the best and if you don’t believe that, check him out playing his Super Ax, a three necked guitar that is also a bass guitar. Well worth knowing about. Give them a listen.
Pop-A-Looza
Dan Pavelich is a multi-faceted artist who is always creating. He used to write a music review column for this newspaper, called “Quick Spins,” and gave many local bands their first press blurb in a big-time newspaper. Pavelich is also a seasoned recording and performing musician, having been in the bands Bradburys and The Click Beetles, among others.
On top of that, Pavelich has also organized annual benefit concerts to raise attention and monies to combat blood disorders. In short, he is a pretty great guy. Add to the list that he is a published cartoonist. His Kenosha County cartoon runs Sundays in the Kenosha News on the Opinion page.
Shortly before the coronavirus shutdown, Pavelich started the entertainment website Pop-A-Looza (https://popalooza.art/).
Lighthearted with a positive tone, the website has several comics and columns that review music as well as TV, movies, books and food. Pavelich adds that Pop-A-Looza is “a politics-free zone, where we hope people will go every day, to spend a few minutes, have a laugh or two, and ease their worried minds.”
Keep in mind, also, that with so many people out of work these days, the site is working to pay the writers and cartoonists who provide the content.
Last week, Pop-A-Looza was accepted as an Amazon Associate website. That means if you have any shopping to do on Amazon, go to Pop-A-Looza first, enjoy the cartoons and reviews, then click on any Amazon ad and Pavelich’s site will get a small percentage. You don’t have to purchase whatever the ad you clicked on is advertising, just enter Amazon and whatever you purchase helps the cause. You can also find Pop-A-Looza on Facebook and Twitter. Thanks, Dan.That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
