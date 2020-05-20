Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

The state is starting to reopen, but live music concerts in venues in front of audiences? That’s still a bit iffy.
While we are waiting for live music events to start up again, there are some great online music events.
For example, check out the Kenosha Online Open Mic. It’s open to musicians of all genres and capabilities, with artists getting a 15-minute set. The rules are posted on the Facebook site (just search “Kenosha Online Open Mic”). As of press time, the Open Mic is every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Signup starts at 8 p.m. and runs through the last person on the list for the night.
Try it out online; when you get more comfortable, you can do it later in the year in front of live audiences.
Well-Known Strangers concert
“The Voice” alumni Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers have been very busy B.C. (Before Covid) and continue to offer up great live streams in this new environment.
The pop rock band will be doing another live stream starting at 7:30 Saturday night. It will be an acoustic set with all six members present, the first time in several months they have all jammed together.
If you are a true fan, you probably have your favorite BAWKS songs you’d like to hear. Well, you can make requests of your Top 10 favorites in advance by filling out this survey before Saturday — www.surveymonkey.com/r/XL5LXLD. The band will use the survey results to determine the set list. Those who pick their favorite songs and submit their information via the link above will be automatically entered to win an exclusive BAWKS Basket full of BAWKS goodies.
The band is asking for a $10 donation to check out the live stream, but they understand if you choose not to contribute. Keep in mind that they donate their talents to a ton of local causes. You can make a donation at www.paypal.me/wkstrangers. Check out the Facebook page at Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers.
Kenosha Creates concerts
Kenosha Creative Space has a series of live streaming concerts in the works to tide you over.
Kenosha Creates is an online music service in collaboration with Backyard Dream Studios and V2 Productions. There are a couple of shows this weekend.
Starting live on Facebook and Youtube at 7 p.m. Friday, you can catch 3 A.M. Saints, Spare Animals and Ben Mulwana. They are all really good with enough varying styles to keep your attention. Then on Saturday, check out modern rock band The Almas.
Monday streaming shows
Glenn Nubz Morrison is one of those people you have run across a lot over the years if you are a lover of local live music. He has been in a number of rock bands and is currently active in the popular rock band Mixed Company. Morrison is one of those cats who just needs to perform. You think a virus is going to keep him from bringing music to you? If so, you’ve got another thing coming to you.
After reaching out, Morrison informed me he has been doing a lot of live streams. In particular, you can catch them every Monday on his Facebook page.
Radio Nope show
With people pretty much being trapped inside sitting next to their computers for the past couple of months, music lovers have been doing a lot of online searches for new music.
For folks who love just-under-the-radar great rock bands, you should check out PRF bands. Many of them tour in this area, so you will be able to catch many of them live when it’s safe.
Musician, artist, writer, photographer and all around great guy Jeff Moody of Fowlmouth and (d)vices is also a great person to listen to, if you’re checking out these bands. Conan Neutron is a PRF veteran and has a great online radio station at radionope.com.
Moody will be hosting this week’s PRF Radio Hour on Radio Nope Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. He will feature artists from Milwaukee and Chicago. A lot of them have performed in Kenosha and Racine over the past few years. Hopefully many more will.
Moody gave me a sneak peek at some of the artists that he will feature Saturday night, including Fake Limbs, Guerilla Ghost (one of my favorites), Beastqueef, The Glacial Speed, Tijuana Hercules (great!!), Resurrectionists and Djunah. Tune in. Maybe you’ll find your new favorite band.
Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts an open mic each Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
