Local music: Getting your fix through streaming events

The state is starting to reopen, but live music concerts in venues in front of audiences? That’s still a bit iffy.

While we are waiting for live music events to start up again, there are some great online music events.

For example, check out the Kenosha Online Open Mic. It’s open to musicians of all genres and capabilities, with artists getting a 15-minute set. The rules are posted on the Facebook site (just search “Kenosha Online Open Mic”). As of press time, the Open Mic is every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Signup starts at 8 p.m. and runs through the last person on the list for the night.

Try it out online; when you get more comfortable, you can do it later in the year in front of live audiences.

Well-Known Strangers concert

“The Voice” alumni Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers have been very busy B.C. (Before Covid) and continue to offer up great live streams in this new environment.

The pop rock band will be doing another live stream starting at 7:30 Saturday night. It will be an acoustic set with all six members present, the first time in several months they have all jammed together.