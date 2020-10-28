Local music: Live music shows continue

Halloween? Heck, most of 2020 has already been Halloween. The year has been very scary. Everyone has been wearing masks all year and eating lots of junk food.
That said, there is something special about a Halloween party. The Union Park Tavern will have theirs on Saturday. Live music will be provided by Earthmother. The band has endeared themselves to local jam music fans.
They will be playing outside, if weather permits. The set will be a mix of jam rock originals and Grateful Dead-inspired covers. Definitely not too scary. The show starts at 6 p.m.
Earthmother performs starting at 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 31) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Halloween at Hattrix
Hattrix is gearing up for a big Halloween show with all the trimmings. But since you may have other parties on Oct. 31, theirs will be held on Halloween Eve on Friday. Three bands and a DJ will take the stage and there will be a costume party. Slaughter Party (pop punk, horror rock), Shots and Ladders (rock and pop hits from the 1970s to current covers) and Revel in Rot (malevolent thrash music) will all perform. Also, for all you EDM and Dub Step fans, Gorgonzilla will hit you with some big beats.
Slaughter Party, Revel in Rot, Shots and Ladders and Gorgonzilla will perform starting at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) Friday (Oct. 30) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St. Admission is $5.
Pat online
Pat McCurdy has had an incredibly interesting career. Starting out in a traditional rock band format, his band Yipes! was signed to RCA/Millennium and toured the country. Other successful bands followed before Pat took things solo and enjoyed huge success by combining original material and snippets of pop hits from the past with comedy and audience participation. He has become a cult sensation.
Normally playing 200 or so shows per year, the pandemic has him doing “Shelter in Place” shows streaming from his Facebook page. There will be a Shelter in Place No. 22 performance Friday night. Expect a different sort of virtual concert, with guests and possibly even a drinking word game.
Pat McCurdy Shelter in Place No. 22 will live stream at 8 Friday night (Oct. 30) on the Pat McCurdy Facebook page.
Practice session at Fusion
Nov. 3 is a date many folks have had marked on the calendar for quite a while. Here is another reason to set aside some time that night.
After you vote — if you haven’t already — you should head out to Kenosha Fusion to check out the Public Practice Party. The band having their practice that night on the Fusion stage will be The First Rule. Sure, you could watch election results on TV, but wouldn’t it be more fun to settle in for an early evening (7 p.m. start) of pop punk, alternative and rock music?
The First Rule combines anger with sensitivity while delivering a socially conscious message that remains fun. The venue is asking that, no matter your politics, please wear a mask while enjoying the practice.
The First Rule will perform a Public Practice session starting at 7 Tuesday night (Nov. 3) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Keep us informed
I realize that not every band is ready to perform in front of an audience yet and, also, many music lovers aren’t ready to visit venues yet. I don’t want to leave you out. If you are having a streaming show, let me know. Live music should be practiced and enjoyed by all no matter how you get it out there.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
