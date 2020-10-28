Local music: Live music shows continue

Pat online

Pat McCurdy has had an incredibly interesting career. Starting out in a traditional rock band format, his band Yipes! was signed to RCA/Millennium and toured the country. Other successful bands followed before Pat took things solo and enjoyed huge success by combining original material and snippets of pop hits from the past with comedy and audience participation. He has become a cult sensation.

Normally playing 200 or so shows per year, the pandemic has him doing “Shelter in Place” shows streaming from his Facebook page. There will be a Shelter in Place No. 22 performance Friday night. Expect a different sort of virtual concert, with guests and possibly even a drinking word game.

Pat McCurdy Shelter in Place No. 22 will live stream at 8 Friday night (Oct. 30) on the Pat McCurdy Facebook page.

Practice session at Fusion

Nov. 3 is a date many folks have had marked on the calendar for quite a while. Here is another reason to set aside some time that night.