Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on a mix of live, streaming shows

Ade has been singing in local bands for quite a while and snagged national buzz in 2019 as one of the final 24 contestants on NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice.” She’s much more than just a “personality,” though, being an advocate for several social causes.

Mulwana is a Ugandan-born singer-songwriter who has a storyteller presence on stage that grabs listeners. His 2019 EP “Wano Naawe” translates to “Here With You.” That is what he is about: Making connections.

89 Mojo has been a long-running, steady presence for people who want to rock out and have fun. Their songs are direct. It’s all about life, love and Saturday night. Oh, and smiles. Bassist Dominic Pedicone’s smile is dearly missed. For this show, Matt Shook from The Unusual Suspects will be picking up the bottom end. Expect an emotional happy/teary show.

Also, Mulwana will join Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers for a song, as will members of 89 Mojo on another song. Gotta love community.

Kenosha Human Development Services works to help all people in the community lead healthy, productive lives. The nonprofit agency seeks to ensure that all people — especially those with the fewest resources — have access to the opportunities and support they need to succeed in life.