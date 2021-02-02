Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on live music shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Lunar Lizard show
The past year or so has seen a lot of live music cancellations and rescheduling. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen, and other times it works out.
This one worked out.
Lunar Lizard will make up a previously canceled show Friday at Union Park Tavern. The four-piece group is a funky new folk band with jazzy improv undertones and a quirky, fun stage presence. The “what the heck is happening here?” is provided by national champion fiddle wizard Georgia Rae. Through looping pedals, she sounds like multiple fiddlers at once. She is joined by an excellent cast of guitarist Mykal Baas, drummer Maxwell Melendrez and bass guitarist Josy Rosalez. The band calls its music "brain vomit." Everyone else calls it fun.
Lunar Lizard will perform Friday night (Feb. 5) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Ronnie Nyles at Coins
One of the Midwest's premier singers and performers is coming back to entertain us Friday night at Coins Sports Bar.
In an extensive career, Ronnie Nyles has done it all. Whether as a solo artist or with her band, Nyles has garnered a very impressive eight Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards and has toured the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.
She is very much at ease whether singing rock, country or folk. That explains how she has been able to share stages with Melissa Etheridge, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, The Indigo Girls, Night Ranger, Kansas, Death Cab For Cutie, Phil Collins' guitarist Daryl Stuermer, Cheap Trick and many more. Nyles is top shelf both as a singer and as an entertainer.
Ronnie Nyles will perform Friday night (Feb. 5) at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.
Creative Space show
Kenosha Creative Space is having another of its Create @theSpace events tonight. It is a mixed bag of sorts for creative folks and their fans. Usually there are painters and other visual medium artists, poetry and spoken word artists and an Open Mic for musicians.
Things kick off at 7 p.m. with "jammers"; the Open Mic starts around 8 p.m. A new part of the night is solo improv piano by Shane McNealy. McNealy is a multi-instrumentalist from Kenosha who has been playing for more than 15 years. You may have come across him under the moniker Dancing With Toys. He can perform on piano, guitar, harmonica and saxophone as well as vocals.
For the Thursday night Create events, McNealy will do some solo improv piano and some of his original music and covers on guitar as well. There is no cost to attend.
Shane McNealy will perform solo Improv Piano Thursdays at Kenosha Creative Space as part of the Create @the space. Tonight's (Feb. 4) show starts at 7 p.m. with jam music; an Open Mic starts at 8 p.m. at Creative Space, 624 57th St. Admission is free.
Totally Neon show
This event requires a short drive but is worth it as the lead singer has a world-class voice. Totally Neon will be performing Saturday night at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery. Cynthia Starich is the singer for the four-piece band '80s pop-rock tribute band.
According to Starich, they hit on everything from Blondie to Mötley Crüe, Beastie Boys and Queen. Starich has one of those voices that makes you think, “Wow, she could have sang opera if she wanted to.” Well, she did for the nationally renowned Florentine Opera Company. Now, before you roll your eyes,, this woman can and does rock. She also is by no means stuffy, and she strives to celebrate “her weirdness."
Check out some of her short vocal clips on her Instagram page and, like me, you will be sold. Starich is joined in Totally Neon by DJ Flux on bass, Vice on drums and Teddy on Guitar.
Totally Neon will perform Saturday (Feb. 6) at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery in Racine County, located at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 75 in Kansasville.
