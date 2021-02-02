Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on live music shows

For the Thursday night Create events, McNealy will do some solo improv piano and some of his original music and covers on guitar as well. There is no cost to attend.

Shane McNealy will perform solo Improv Piano Thursdays at Kenosha Creative Space as part of the Create @the space. Tonight's (Feb. 4) show starts at 7 p.m. with jam music; an Open Mic starts at 8 p.m. at Creative Space, 624 57th St. Admission is free.

Totally Neon show

This event requires a short drive but is worth it as the lead singer has a world-class voice. Totally Neon will be performing Saturday night at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery. Cynthia Starich is the singer for the four-piece band '80s pop-rock tribute band.

According to Starich, they hit on everything from Blondie to Mötley Crüe, Beastie Boys and Queen. Starich has one of those voices that makes you think, “Wow, she could have sang opera if she wanted to.” Well, she did for the nationally renowned Florentine Opera Company. Now, before you roll your eyes,, this woman can and does rock. She also is by no means stuffy, and she strives to celebrate “her weirdness."