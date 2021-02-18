Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on live music shows

Looking ahead

This year, I want to be given some things. I want to be able to be safe catching a concert in a small club. I want to take official photos again of superstars in the pit at the World’s Largest Music Festival. I want to hear about our local favorites packing up the van and touring. I want to write about bands that are new to me and styles of music I don’t write up often enough. I want to hug my friends and have them be happy. I want to wake up every day with my dogs. Happy Lent. Keep wishing and striving and going forward ... Peace and Bless to you.