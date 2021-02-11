Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on live music shows

“A Little Nite Music” starts at 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) at The Vault, 625 57th St. Tickets are $15 (single) or $25 (couple), available at thevault625.ticketleap.com.

New music release

With fewer places to perform and a near zero chance to tour, most artists haven’t released new music this year. So I was happy when Gina Marie DeGregorio reached out to me with news of her new release. The drummer and singer has been a presence on the jazz scene for some time now. “Everybody’s Darlin’” is being released on all major online music platforms Sunday.

DeGregorio sent me a couple of preview songs, and they are a breath of fresh air. The arrangements and vocals concentrate on simplicity and let the skills of the performers take over. For this, DeGregorio sets the sticks down and just let’s loose on vocals. She is joined by Paul Asaro on piano, reed player John Otto and bassist Beau Sample. According to DeGregorio, the album’s aim was to evoke “early Hollywood style jazz with a nod to the lighthearted style of an early Doris Day.” What I heard hits it right on the head.

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe. That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

