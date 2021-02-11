Local music: Paddy Fineran reports on live music shows

‘Anti-Valentine’s’ event
Valentine’s Day is this weekend. And there is at least one event for people who proclaim their overall love mainly to live music: the Union Park Bleeding Hearts Prom Macabre.
According to organizers, the Saturday show is an “anti-Valentine’s event” showcasing five of Kenosha’s popular bands and five of the areas talented visual artists. The visual artwork will be available for sale. Artists are Rachel Vaughn, Michelle Ranee, Jon Grayson, Nothing’s Wrong Here! Studio and Jill Zgorzelski.
The bands, in order of performance times, are Auto-American (high energy pop/rock) from 5 to 6 p.m.; Cats Meow (vintage rock ‘n’ roll) from 6 to 7 p.m.; Siren of Sorrow (metal) from 7 to 8 p.m.; Beaker (funk punk) from 8 to 9 p.m.; and Full Shred Ahead (metal, punk, thrash) from 9 to 10 p.m.
The Union Park Bleeding Hearts Prom Macabre starts at 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13). The artists, visual and sonic, will be outdoors under a heated tent. The Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave., will be open for food and beverages.
Creative Space events
OK, now for those who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day: The Kenosha Creative Space is hosting the All We Need Is Love event Saturday. This one will be both live in the venue, for a very limited audience, and be streamed online.
There will be a couple of live music acts as well as an Open Jam and an “Open House for Creatives.” Violet Wilder and 3 A.M. Saints will both perform hourlong sets, with Violet Wilder on first from 6 to 7 p.m. with 3a.m. Saints starting right after that.
3 A.M. Saints is Daniel Thompson’s project. The music is soulful and introspective with great sounding vocals. Violet Wilder is a trio of multi-instrumentalists who often switch up on their instruments. They best fall into the indie folk genre.
From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday is an Open Jam. And on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., the upstairs workspace at Kenosha Creative Space will be open to visitors to craft, paint, build, sketch and work on artistic outlets.
“All We Need is Love” is Saturday (Feb. 13) and Sunday (Feb. 14, for crafting only) at Kenosha Creative Space, 604 57th St. There will be limited in-person attendance, or you can stream it on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.
Music at The Vault
The Vault is a newish Downtown venue that plans on putting on some good events. They will play host to “A Little Nite Music” Friday. The evening will feature contemporary and standard music revolving around love. Special guests are James Jones and Mamma Char. The band is comprised of Jerod Howard on vocals, pianist Michael Becker, bass and acoustic player Nick Leptich and Scott Grimon on percussion and timpani. There will be a DJ and more dancing in the ballroom-style venue. Be prepared as there will be COVID-19 screening at the door (same as when entering healthcare facilities).
“A Little Nite Music” starts at 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) at The Vault, 625 57th St. Tickets are $15 (single) or $25 (couple), available at thevault625.ticketleap.com.
New music release
With fewer places to perform and a near zero chance to tour, most artists haven’t released new music this year. So I was happy when Gina Marie DeGregorio reached out to me with news of her new release. The drummer and singer has been a presence on the jazz scene for some time now. “Everybody’s Darlin’” is being released on all major online music platforms Sunday.
DeGregorio sent me a couple of preview songs, and they are a breath of fresh air. The arrangements and vocals concentrate on simplicity and let the skills of the performers take over. For this, DeGregorio sets the sticks down and just let’s loose on vocals. She is joined by Paul Asaro on piano, reed player John Otto and bassist Beau Sample. According to DeGregorio, the album’s aim was to evoke “early Hollywood style jazz with a nod to the lighthearted style of an early Doris Day.” What I heard hits it right on the head.
Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.