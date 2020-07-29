Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

Twilight Jazz is back with concerts at the Anderson Arts Center lawn, starting Tuesday, with social distancing.
The first performer in this year’s series is sax diva Suzanne Grzanna.
The Milwaukee native has been in high demand ever since her debut, “The Cat’s Meow” in 1994. Since then the saxophonist/singer has traveled the world, and her songs, as well as herself, have appeared in movies and TV shows and been honored with dozens of awards.
For Twilight Jazz, seating will be first come, first served with socially distanced seating areas marked on the lawn. There also will be only one entrance off of Third Avenue where a staff member will walk you to one of the spaces. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Staff members are doing all they can to make people feel safe while still having a fun night out.
Jazz singer/saxophonist Suzanne Grzanna performs 7 to 9 Tuesday night at Twilight Jazz on the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. The concert is free but arrive early as seating is limited and socially distanced.
New jazz series
Here’s a new one. The Somers Time Jazz Festival debuts Saturday at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The festival is a series of concerts every Saturday in August on the back 15 acres of the farm.
First up is a renowned jazz bassist and band leader with his James Yorgan Sextet. The six-piece group is a who’s who in regional jazz circles. Joining Yorgan are Mick Heberling, Dave Sturino, Steve Jacob, Tom Meredith and David Ferguson.
They perform mainly straight-ahead classic jazz.
Tickets are only $5 but must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Upon registration you will be emailed a receipt to show upon arriving. Your entire party must arrive and enter together. No refunds and no carry-ins, other than blankets and lawn chairs, are allowed. Gates and the food court open at 5 p.m. The music is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The James Yorgan Sextet performs starting at 6:30 (gates at 5 p.m.) Saturday to kick off the Somers Time Jazz Festival at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. Note: The Rotary Club of Kenosha West is hosting the concerts to raise funds for the club’s grants to community organizations and youth programs.
Bluegrass tunes
Lets face it, we all need some feel-good music to get us through this pandemic. Arguably, one of the best genres for that is bluegrass. Especially when you’re sitting outside on a very warm night. You can do just that Saturday when Flat Creek Highway performs at Union Park Tavern. Its an early evening, as far as concerts go, running from 6 to 9 p.m. and there is no cover charge.
Based out of Waterford, the band’s foundation is bluegrass, but they stretch into Americana, folk and pop. The venue will also be hosting its annual pig roast starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, so you might want to reserve a table in advance.
Flat Creek Highway performs an outdoor show 6 to 9 Saturday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Music at The Port
It’s been awhile, but The Port is back at it with some familiar bands. Saturday sees the return of First Jason. The punk-horror-metal band is fronted by Ari Lehman, also known for his role as Jason Voorhees in the first “Friday the 13th” movie. In addition to being the first Jason, and forming this project, Lehman has also composed, performed and recorded a number of film soundtracks.
He is no slouch when it comes to music; he is trained in classical music and jazz piano and won a scholarship to the Berklee School of music. Joining First Jason at the show are Dr. Destruction and Slaughter Party.
First Jason, along with Dr. Destruction and Slaughter Party, performs starting at 9 Saturday night at The Port, 714 50th St.
Irish tunes at Ashling
Celtic and American folk singer Jeff Ward sent me such a nice thank you awhile back for mentioning his show at Ashling on the Lough a few weeks ago, I figured I should write up another one. He will be performing at the downtown Irish pub and restaurant from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Ward plays and sings a wide range of traditional Irish, Scottish and American ballads and drinking songs. He delivers it all with wit and humor and is in high demand at Celtic festivals across the Midwest.
Jeff Ward performs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St. By the way, Lough is pronounced läk, which is an Irish term for lake.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
