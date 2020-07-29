Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

Based out of Waterford, the band’s foundation is bluegrass, but they stretch into Americana, folk and pop. The venue will also be hosting its annual pig roast starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, so you might want to reserve a table in advance.

Flat Creek Highway performs an outdoor show 6 to 9 Saturday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Music at The Port

It’s been awhile, but The Port is back at it with some familiar bands. Saturday sees the return of First Jason. The punk-horror-metal band is fronted by Ari Lehman, also known for his role as Jason Voorhees in the first “Friday the 13th” movie. In addition to being the first Jason, and forming this project, Lehman has also composed, performed and recorded a number of film soundtracks.

He is no slouch when it comes to music; he is trained in classical music and jazz piano and won a scholarship to the Berklee School of music. Joining First Jason at the show are Dr. Destruction and Slaughter Party.

First Jason, along with Dr. Destruction and Slaughter Party, performs starting at 9 Saturday night at The Port, 714 50th St.

Irish tunes at Ashling