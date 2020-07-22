Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

Coins Sports Bar has been doing live music and benefits for the community for a long time and has a big weekend coming up.
There will be live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Why? Well, first, why not!? The main reason, though, is that the venue is celebrating July birthdays all weekend. Show your ID that proves you have a July birthday, and you'll receive a free drink.
First up on Friday is Bad Medicine. You don't even need a spoonful of sugar to make this Bon Jovi tribute act go down.
Bella Cain — one of Kenosha’s top country party bands — will hit the stage 9 p.m. Saturday.
The music on Sunday is a little less high voltage to begin with — but still high entertainment — with Stu the Piano Guy from 1 to 3 p.m. Things ramp back up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with the great gang in 89 Mojo. But that's not all. You don't have to go gentle into the good weekend. The super entertaining DeBraal brothers who comprise 3D will deliver one of the most rocking acoustic sets you will hear from 4:30 to 7:30 Sunday night. Note: Come hungry on Sunday; there will be a barbecue rib cookout and food specials on the patio from noon to 8 p.m. Happy birthday, July kids!
There will be plenty of live music Friday through Sunday at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., to celebrate July birthdays. Even if you were born in a month other than July, you can still come out and have fun.
Hawthorn Hollow concert
The Hawthorn Hollow Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back Friday night.
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum’s mission is “to cultivate appreciation, understanding and stewardship of our natural and local heritage through environmental education and sanctuary preservation.” It's also really beautiful there.
The 6 p.m. concert will feature local band Indigo Canyon. The band — Todd Steffenhagen on guitar, bass and vocals, Michelle Warnecke on keyboards, guitar and vocals and Justin Mendez on drums — is certainly talented. They play a nice mix of hits and originals in the indie pop, singer/songwriter vein.
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance by calling 262-552-8196. Seating is limited to 50 people, and there is plenty of room for social distancing. Concertgoers may bring their own food and drink; concessions are also available. Note: If it rains, a makeup date will be announced.
Indigo Canyon will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Friday as part of Hawthorn Hollow’s Pike River Benefit Concert Series. The outdoor show will take place on the nature center's grounds at 880 Green Bay Road.
58 Below show
Betsy Ade & The Well-Known Strangers are back at it with a show Saturday night at 58 Below.
For those who somehow don't know, Ade had a nice run last year on NBC’s "The Voice," making the Top 24. The band also had a good 2019, being named the Wisconsin Area Music Industry's Pop Rock Group of the Year. They bring together top-shelf musicianship, world-class vocals, great stage presence and well thought-out and thoughtful lyrics.
Joining the Well-Known Strangers is Ghost in Color. The duo of Jake Kleinhardt (guitar) and Kathleen Nottingham (violin) is an alternative folk project. Nice laid back music. The show will be outdoors. There is no charge to attend, but feel free to toss the performers some folding money.
Betsy Ade & The Well Known Strangers, with special guest Ghost in Color, will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday outside at 58 Below, 504 58th St.
8th Ave Tap show
The 8th Ave Tap is hosting some live music. This Friday, the performer will be James Conway.
First off, 8th Ave Tap is in the location of the old Stone Face at 4701 Eighth Ave. Steve Hawkins, from all over town, is booking shows there.
Conway has been coming up from Chicago for quite a while to do some jams and other shows. The traditional Irish music performer is a master on the harmonica and also excels on tin whistle in addition to playing guitar and bodhran. In addition to the Irish music he also plays some folk and country blues.
Jeff Conway will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday outside in the new beer garden at 8th Ave Tap, 4701 Eighth Ave.
Luke Combs at Country Thunder
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
