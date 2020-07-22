Local music: Schedule heats up with live music shows

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coins Sports Bar has been doing live music and benefits for the community for a long time and has a big weekend coming up.

There will be live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Why? Well, first, why not!? The main reason, though, is that the venue is celebrating July birthdays all weekend. Show your ID that proves you have a July birthday, and you'll receive a free drink.

First up on Friday is Bad Medicine. You don't even need a spoonful of sugar to make this Bon Jovi tribute act go down.

Bella Cain — one of Kenosha’s top country party bands — will hit the stage 9 p.m. Saturday.

The music on Sunday is a little less high voltage to begin with — but still high entertainment — with Stu the Piano Guy from 1 to 3 p.m. Things ramp back up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with the great gang in 89 Mojo. But that's not all. You don't have to go gentle into the good weekend. The super entertaining DeBraal brothers who comprise 3D will deliver one of the most rocking acoustic sets you will hear from 4:30 to 7:30 Sunday night. Note: Come hungry on Sunday; there will be a barbecue rib cookout and food specials on the patio from noon to 8 p.m. Happy birthday, July kids!