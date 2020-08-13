Local Navy recruit gets surprise celebration

×
Emily Mauser reacts with surprise as she sees cars lined up in her honor in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church on Sunday night.
Left: Emily Mauser at her swearing-in ceremony for the Navy on Nov. 15, 2019 at the Military Entrance Processing Station, Milwaukee. Right: Emily Mauser’s mother, Kelly Mauser, and her grandma, Lynn Kiser, hold signs of support for Emily, who leaves for Navy boot camp in the coming months.
Emily Mauser’s mother, Kelly Mauser, and her grandma, Lynn Kiser, hold signs of support for Emily, who leaves for Navy boot camp in the coming months.
Emily Mauser drove to Wesley United Methodist Church supposedly to play basketball with her boyfriend and another friend.
Instead, she was surprised to be greeted by the cars of about 20 friends and family there for a “drive-by going away” celebration Sunday in her honor.
Mauser, 20, of Kenosha, is going away to Navy boot camp in the coming months. On Nov. 15, 2019, Mauser was sworn in at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Milwaukee, a member of the Delayed Entry Program.
She will attend boot camp at the USO of Illinois Great Lakes Center in September or October. She will be enlisted in the Navy reserves, and after bootcamp and A-school, she will continue in the reserves while finishing college to become a nurse, according to her mother, Kelly Mauser.
The drive-by celebration was a happy surprise for Emily, said Kelly. “It certainly was a challenge because of the rain, but people showed up anyway, and we made the best of it.”
BRISTOL SCHOOL STAFF PARADE2.JPG
A family holds a sign telling the Bristol School staff how much they miss them.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
BRISTOL SCHOOL STAFF PARADE 3
A fire engine took part in the Bristol School staff parade through neighborhoods where they students live.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
BRISTOL SCHOOL STAFF PARADE1.JPG
Bristol School staff drove through district neighborhoods where their students live with signs on vehicles telling them how much they miss them.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
MAN WAVES
Rico Savaglio waves to James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, during an Easter Sunday procession through the neighborhood. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis.
PAUL WILLIAMS
PASTOR WAVING
James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, leads Easter Sunday service attendees on a neighborhood parade. Roemke walked while others followed in vehicles.
PAUL WILLIAMS
ST. ELIZABETH
Cars fill the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
PAUL WILLIAMS
EASTER WAVING
During an Easter Sunday unlike any other, Tilly Delas smiles and waves outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas. James Roemke, the pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, is pictured in the background. Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis. For more photos of local Easter services, see Page A4.
PAUL WILLIAMS
RANDALL PARADE
Bailey Hayes, in eighth grade, made a sign in her yard for parade put on by Randall teachers and staff on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RANDALL PARADE
Randy the Wildcat waves during a parade put on by Randall teachers and staff on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RANDALL PARADE
More than 50 vehicles had signed up for the parade put on by Randall teachers and staff on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RANDALL PARADE
More than 50 vehicles signed up to take part in a parade Tuesday morning put on by Randall teachers and staff.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RANDALL PARADE
Bailey Hayes, in eighth grade, waves to passing cars in front of her home in Twin Lakes during a parade put on by Randall teachers and staff on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
RANDALL PARADE
Bailey Hayes, in eighth grade, waves to passing cars in front of her home in Twin Lakes during the parade.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY3.jpg
Birthday girl Alice Palmer, who turned 7 Wednesday, and her mother, Stacey Palmer, talk to well wishers outside their home in the 8600 block of 66th Street.
Terry Flores
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY4.jpg
Isla Geocaris, background, of Pleasant Prairie, leans forward out the window of her mother Dominique’s car as they stop to wish friend Alice Palmer a happy birthday outside Alice’s home in the 8600 block of 66th Street.
Terry Flores
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY5.jpg
A well-wisher drives by the home of Alice Palmer on her 7th birthday.
Terry Flores
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY6.jpg
Alice Palmer celebrated her seventh birthday outdoors waving to friends who drove by her home in the 8600 block of 66th Street to wish her well and drop off presents. The Palmer family engaged in some creative “partying” to celebrate Alice’s birthday Wednesday, while still complying with social distancing protocols in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Terry Flores
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY2.jpeg
First Student school buses and their drivers arrive in a mini-procession to wish one of their riders, 7-year-old Alice Palmer, a happy birthday on Wednesday outside her home in the 8600 block of 66th St.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY1.jpeg
Alice Palmer, 7, and her sister Charlotte, 5, both of Kenosha stand in their driveway in the 8600 block of 66th Street as a First Student bus and its driver surprise Alice with a mini parade on her birthday Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric and Heather Itzenhuiser kiss after saying their vows at their home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
The Rev. Johnny Poole, left, goes over details with the groom, Eric Itzenhuiser, before the wedding on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler looks at her soon-to-be husband, Eric Itzenhuiser, right, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler looks at her soon-to-be husband, Eric Itzenhuiser, right, on May 2. They wouldn’t let the coronavirus stop them from their wedding plans and held the ceremony outdoors on their front lawn.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler are married by the Rev. Johnny Poole in the front yeard of their home on Saturday. Guests and family members kept their social distance outside, including wearing masks, as did the couple, except when they kissed to seal their union.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler and Eric Itzenhuiser hold hands during their wedding ceremony at their home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler and Eric Itzenhuiser got married at their home on May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler and Eric Itzenhuiser got married at their home on May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser, left, places the ring on Heather Lawler during their wedding ceremony outside of their home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser pushes Heather (Lawler) Itzenhuiser's hair out of her face as they exchange rings during their wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric and Heather Itzenhuiser kiss after saying their vows at their home on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser, left, places the ring on Heather Lawler during their wedding ceremony outside of their home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler are married by the Rev. Johnny Poole in the front yeard of their home on Saturday. Guests and family members kept their social distance outside, including wearing masks, as did the couple, except when they kissed to seal their union.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler looks at her soon-to-be husband, Eric Itzenhuiser, at the beginning of their wedding on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Heather Lawler is helped down her stairs by her son, Sam, during her wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The lights at Bradford Stadium are lit up as people pass by and honk on 39th Ave. Friday night. The three Kenosha high school football stadiums — Bradford, Ameche Field and Jaskwhich Stadium — were lit at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on Friday night to honor high school athletes unable to compete during the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was coordinated as part of the #BeTheLightWI campaign that’s taking place around the state.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
The stadium lights at Bradford are lit as people pass by and honk on Friday night. Kenosha high schools stadiums were lit at 8:20 p.m., 20:20 in military time).
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Residents of the Addison watch and listen to Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek of the Well-Known Strangers as they play outside on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek of the Well-Known Strangers perform outside of the Addison for its residents on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
Betsy Ade and Joe Adamek of the Well-Known Strangers perform outside of the Addison for its residents on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
Tony Puntillo, aka "The Car Father," waves as friends pass by in their cars to wish him a happy 75th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Puntillo is the founder of the Kenosha Classic Street Machine car show, which has run for 17 years.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
Tony Pontillo, aka “The Car Father,” waves as friends pass by in their cars to wish him a happy 75th birthday on Friday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
Tony Puntillo, aka "The Car Father," waves as friends pass by in their cars to wish him a happy 75th birthday on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
A woman wishes Tony Pontillo, aka The Car Father, a happy birthday through a window as she passes by his house. Pontillo is the founder of the Kenosha Classic Street Machine car show, which has run for 17 years.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
Tony Pontillo, aka “The Car Father,” waves as friends pass by in their cars to wish him a happy 75th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Pontillo is the founder of the Kenosha Classic Street Machine car show, which has run for 17 years.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Aiden Barber and her family
Wilmot High commencement tour recognizes Aiden Barber and her famliy
Jill Rozell
proko casey.jpg
John Proko talks to fellow funeral director Steve Casey. Several funeral parlors joined the procession with their vehicles.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
proko wave.jpg
John Proko waves to vehicles passing by his house as he holds a balloon and a card presented to him on his 90th birthday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
proko 90 sign.jpg
Top right: John Proko stands in front a a sign noting his 90th birthday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
proko line of vehicles.jpg
Above: Approximately 75 vehicles participated in the parade honoring John Proko on his 90th birthday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
proko neighbors.jpg
Bottom right: Neighbors hold a happy birthday sign as vehicles pass by Proko’s house.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
proko banner.jpg
A banner honoring John Proko’s birthday is featured prominently on the side of a hearse as part of a special procession Friday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
bday3.jpg
Friends and family drove by the home of Ethlyn “Leth” Reynolds of rural Basset as she marked her 100th birthday on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY JILL TATGE-ROZEN
bday1.jpg
Ethlyn “Leth” Reynolds celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday in the same house she was born in on a rural road in Bassett.
JILL TATGE-ROZEN, KENOSHA NEWS
bday2.jpg
Ethlyn “Leth” Reynolds celebrated her 100th birthday and friends and family decorated her lawn and did a drive-by celebration on Tuesday afternoon.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY JILL TATGE-ROZEN
Boat parade
Drive-by boat parade in Paddock Lake for Zac Millhouse to mark his graduation from Wisconsin Whitewater.
Susan Millhouse
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
Indian Trail graduate Angelo Pobocan walks the procession during a graduation ceremeony at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Pleasant Prairie on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
Indian Trail graduates and employees at Nothing Bundt Cakes throw their caps at the end of a graduation ceremony held at the business in Pleasant Prairie on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES GRADS
Family of the graduates watch during the ceremony at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Pleasant Prairie on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SJCA 2020 Graduation CoValedictorian Valentin Iaquinta.jpeg
St. Joseph Cathlic Academy Co-Valedictorian Valentin Iaquinta delivers the class farewell message. He will attend UW-Madison next year to study neurobiology.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
WEDDING ON THE WATER
Jake Larson and his bride, Lauren Dupey, embrace on the deck of the boat as it prepared to take them onto Lake Michigan for their wedding ceremony.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEDDING ON THE WATER
Lauren Dupey is escorted by her father, Mark, along a dock on the small boat harbor on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEDDING ON THE WATER
Jake Larson meets his bride, Lauren Dupey, on the deck of the boat as it prepared to take them onto Lake Michigan for their wedding ceremony.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEDDING ON THE WATER
Lauren Dupey is escorted by her father, Mark, along a dock on the small boat harbor on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
