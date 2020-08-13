Local Navy recruit gets surprise celebration

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emily Mauser drove to Wesley United Methodist Church supposedly to play basketball with her boyfriend and another friend.

Instead, she was surprised to be greeted by the cars of about 20 friends and family there for a “drive-by going away” celebration Sunday in her honor.

Mauser, 20, of Kenosha, is going away to Navy boot camp in the coming months. On Nov. 15, 2019, Mauser was sworn in at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Milwaukee, a member of the Delayed Entry Program.

She will attend boot camp at the USO of Illinois Great Lakes Center in September or October. She will be enlisted in the Navy reserves, and after bootcamp and A-school, she will continue in the reserves while finishing college to become a nurse, according to her mother, Kelly Mauser.

The drive-by celebration was a happy surprise for Emily, said Kelly. “It certainly was a challenge because of the rain, but people showed up anyway, and we made the best of it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.